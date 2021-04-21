JENNINGS — St. Louis Catholic dominated the competition to win the girls team title on Tuesday at the District 4-3A track and field championships, while Iowa held off a talented field to win the boys title.
St. Louis won all but two events, the javelin and 100-meter dash, to finish with 257 points.
"The girls were spectacular," St. Louis Catholic head track coach Johnny Giordano said. "We have a lot of depth, and for a 3A school that is pretty impressive.
"It is a testament to the work they did in the offseason. Our goal is to try to score points in every event we can, and next week it is to get as many qualifiers as we can to the state meet. We are good in the field, we are good at distance, sprints, hurdles and relays. You add that up, and it is over 250 points, which is unbelievable."
Iowa led St. Louis 90-57 coming out of the field events and scored 102 in the running events to win the boys title with 192 points while St. Louis was second with 156 points.
"Our district is loaded," Iowa head coach Jake Whatley said. "The teams we competed against are quality teams.
"I would say this is the toughest district in the state, and I am very pleased with our performance."
While the team titles were settled before the final event, the boys outstanding track award was not. Crajuan Bennett anchored Iowa to a win in the 4x400 and tied St. Louis' Ivan Appleton with 24.5 points. Bennett won the 100 (10.88) and 200 (22.24) and was second in the 4x200, while Appleton won the 1,600 (4:58.25) and 3200 (10:30.57) and 4x800.
"(Bennett) is a guy that does everything right," Whatley said. "We put a lot on him, and he handles it the right way. We always talk about how you have to trust the plan, and he did it. I am very proud of him."
The St. Louis girls got big performances from throws specialist Emma Freeman, distance runner Ella Segura, hurdler Kenzie Touchet plus sprinter Halyn Senegal.
Freeman won the outstanding field award with a district title in the discus (120-9) and was runner-up (123-1) to South Beauregard's Trinity Spooner (140-3) in the javelin.
Touchet won the 100 (15.95) and 300 hurdles (47.53), plus the 4x200. Segura won the 1,600 (5:49.84) and 3,200 (12.25.73), and Senegal won the 200 (25.81) and 400 (56.78).
The boys outstanding field award went to Westlake's Tristen Goodly, who posted season bests to win the long jump (21-9½) and triple jump (44-10).
District 4-3A track and field championships
At Jennings HS
NOTE: Top-four in each event advance to the Region 2-3A meet at Abbeville on Apr. 28
Boys
Team scoring
1, Iowa, 192; 2, St. Louis Catholic, 156; 3, Lake Charles College Prep, 118; 4, Jennings, 33; 5, South Beauregard, 32; 6, Westlake, 29.
Field Events
SP — 1, Tucker Fontenot, Iowa, 47-0; 2, Marcus Francis, LCCP, 45-5; 3, Lucious Guillory, Iowa, 43-5; 4, Reginald Burks, LCCP, 41-3.
DIS — 1, Marcus Francis, LCCP, 130-1; 2, Seth Smith, SB, 116-4; 3, Darius Washington, LCCP, 116-1; 4, Kyle Arsement, Iowa, 114-11.
JAV — 1, Spence Nixon, STL, 161-4; 2, Gene Natali, Iowa, 146-9; 3, Keegan Bertrand, Iowa, 127-4; 4, Harrison Nixon, STL, 114-0.
HJ — 1, Quinton Collins, Iowa, 6-2; 2, Curtis Deville, Iowa, 5-10; 3, Elijah Garrick, LCCP, 5-6; 4, Kyle Turner, STL, 5-4.
LJ — 1, Tristen Goodly, WL, 21-9½; 2, John Reina, STL, 20-2½; 3, Tyrone Brass, Iowa, 20-0; 4, Logan Trahan, STL, 19-10.
TJ — 1, Tristen Goodly, WL, 44-10; 2, Thaddeus Campbell, LCCP, 43-6; 3, Josh Orsot, STL, 41-2¾; 4, Christian Malbreaux, Iowa, 40-4¾.
PV — 1, Mason Abshire, STL, 12-0; 2, Chaz Castile, Iowa, 8-6; 3, Connor Theriot, Iowa, 8-6.
Running Events
100 — 1, Crajuan Bennett, Iowa, 10.88; 2, Wesley Maze, STL, 11.04; 3, John Reina, STL, 11.59; 4, McQuinton Montgomery, Iowa, 11.68.
200 — 1, Crajuan Bennett, Iowa, 22.24; 2, Wesley Maze, STL, 22.55; 3, Dillon Simon, LCCP, 22.61; 4, Trevonte Citizen, LCCP, 22.98.
400 — 1, JaRell Joseph, LCCP, 49.85; 2, Brycen Leblanc, Iowa, 50.51; 3, Josh Orsot, STL, 50.97; 4, Pierce Bilbo, STL, 51.74.
800 — 1, Colby Trahan, STL, 2:03.36; 2, Darius Charles, LCCP, 2:08.42; 3, Payton Foreman, Iowa, 2:09.16; 4, Alex Myers, Iowa, 2:10.76.
1600 — 1, Ivan Appleton, STL, 4:58.25; 2, Payton Foreman, Iowa, 5:01.88; 3, Alex Myers, Iowa, 5:11.40; 4, Keagan Cuppens, WL, 5:14.65.
3200 — 1, Ivan Appleton, STL, 10:30.57; 2, Payton Foreman, Iowa, 11:24.24; 3, Cody Lyons, STL, 11:37.99; 4, Alex Myers, Iowa, 12:49.65.
110 hurdles — 1, Drew Brown, SB, 16.07; 2, Ajoni Rhoden, LCCP, 20.10; 3, Ryland Miller, Iowa, 20.49; 4, Spence Nixon, STL, 20.59.
300 hurdles — 1, Thaddeus Campbell, LCCP, 41.30; 2, Drew Brown, SB, 42.48; 3, Jesse Shuff, SB, 42.74; 4, Kaylum Lavergne, JEN, 44.34.
Relays
400 — 1, Lake Charles College Prep (Thaddeus Campbell, Trevonte Citizen, JaRell Joseph, Dillon Simon), 42.30; 2, St. Louis Catholic, 43.64; 3, Iowa, 44.98; 4, Jennings, 46.78.
800 — 1, Lake Charles College Prep (JaRell Joseph, Dillon Simon, Trevonte Citizen, Thaddeus Campbell), 1:27.29; 2, Iowa, 1:27.75; 3, St. Louis Catholic, 1:31.41; 4, Jennings, 1:34.88.
1600 — 1, Iowa (Jacque Batiste, Brycen Leblanc Kendrick Jasmine, Crajuan Bennett), 3:27.41; 2, St. Louis Catholic, 3:29.12; 3, Lake Charles College Prep, 3:30.06; 4, Jennings, 4:00.96.
3200 — 1, St. Louis (Pierce Bilbo, William Bright, Colby Trahan, Ivan Appleton), 8:28.02; 2, Iowa, 8:34.99; 3, Jennings, 9:47.00.
Outstanding field — Tristen Goodly, Westlake.
Outstanding track — Ivan Appleton, St. Louis Catholic/Crajuan Bennett, Iowa.
Girls
Team scoring
1, St. Louis Catholic, 257; 2, Iowa, 92; 3, Lake Charles College Prep, 91; 4, South Beauregard, 56; 5, Jennings, 23; 6, Westlake, 16.
Field Events
SP — 1, Amerie Guillory, STL, 37-3; 2, Emorie Fontenot, SB, 33-0; 3, Morgan Eaves, SB, 32-1; 4, Emma Freeman, STL, 31-10.
DIS — 1, Emma Freeman, STL, 120-9; 2, Emma Oertling, STL, 107-9; 3, Kayleigh Hudler, SB, 94-8; 4, Kenzie Hudler, SB, 90-10.
JAV — 1, Trinity Spooner, SB, 140-3; 2, Emma Freeman, STL, 123-1; 3, Brianna Underwood, Iowa, 109-1; 4, Rylee Duplechain, Iowa, 99-8.
HJ — 1, Maci Fontenot, STL, 5-2; 2, Kaleigh Kimble, Iowa, 4-8; 3, Malaya Malveaux, LCCP, 4-6; 4, Brionna Brignac, LCCP, 4.
LJ — 1, Tia Reder, STL, 17-5; 2, Shelby Willis, STL, 15-0; 3, Jayden Lebouf, SB, 14-6½; 4, Brooklyn Sibley, WL, 14-5½.
TJ — 1, Ella Simoneaux, STL, 32-7; 2, Kaleigh Kimble, Iowa, 32-0½; 3, Brooklyn Sibley, WL, 31-2½; 4, Malaya Malveaux, LCCP, 30-10½.
PV — 1, Ali Myers, STL, 8-6; 2, Kendal Touchet, STL, 6-6.
Running Events
100 — 1, Alana Gradney, LCCP, 12.54; 2, Ya’mani Allen, LCCP, 12.75; 3, Tia Reder, STL, 12.76; 4, Shelby Willis, STL, 13.21.
200 — 1, Halyn Senegal, STL, 25.81; 2, Jayla Mason, LCCP, 26.31; 3, Genesis Bass, STL, 26.49; 4, Ya’mani Allen, LCCP, 27.61.
400 — 1, Halyn Senegal, STL, 56.78; 2, Jayla Mason, LCCP, 59.14; 3, Kylie Hebert, STL, 1:06.34; 4, Makaylie Joseph, Iowa, 1:08.45.
800 — 1, Emma Karam, STL, 2:33.81; 2, Jazmin Winford, Iowa, 2:45.79; 3, Donna Polidore, LCCP, 3:08.96; 4, Koran Lesley, Iowa, 3:10.98.
1600 — 1, Ella Segura, STL, 5:49.84; 2, Jailyn Underwood, Iowa, 5:59.40; 3, Mollie Maze, STL, 6:10.27; 4, Cali Bufford, Iowa, 6:45.91.
3200 — 1, Ella Segura, STL, 12:25.73; 2, Ashleigh Tassin, STL, 13:06.60; 3, Jailyn Underwood, Iowan, 13:37.13; 4, Chloe Kramer, Iowa, 14:37.73.
110 hurdles — 1, Kenzie Touchet, STL, 15.95; 2, Arden Turner, STL, 17.31; 3, Kaleigh Shamsie, JEN, 17.42; 4, Kaleigh Kimble, Iowa, 17.82.
300 hurdles — 1, Kenzie Touchet, STL, 47.53; 2, Alana Gradney, LCCP, 49.06; 3, Kaleigh Shamsie, JEN, 51.57; 4, Kendal Touchet, STL, 53.44.
Relays
400 — 1, St. Louis Catholic (Genesis Bass, Shelby Willis, Arden Turner, Tia Reder), 49.51; 2, Lake Charles College Prep, 50.39; 3, South Beauregard, 53.21; 4, Jennings, 53.48.
800 — 1, St. Louis Catholic (Genesis Bass, Shelby Willis, Tia Reder, Kenzie Touchet), 1:43.62; 2, Lake Charles College Prep, 1:46.15; 3, Jennings, 1:52.50.
1600 — 1, St. Louis Catholic (Emma Karam, Maci Fontenot, Kassidy Richard, Ella Simoneaux), 4:16.20; 2, Iowa, 5:12.08.
3200 — 1, St. Louis (Mary Dempsey, Mary Claire Groves, Kylie Hebert, Kendal Touchet), 10:20.23; 2, Iowa, 12:07.29; 3, Lake Charles College Prep, 14:26.40.
Outstanding field — Emma Freeman, St. Louis Catholic.
Outstanding track — Kenzie Touchet, St. Louis Catholic.