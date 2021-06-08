Matt Fontenot led the St. Louis Catholic baseball team through an extremely trying season all the way to the programs’ fourth state championship.
For his efforts, Fontenot was named the Class 3A Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
The Saints had to deal with two hurricanes that left the campus virtually usable, coronavirus pandemic restrictions and a major winter storm over the last school year.
The Saints started off the 2021 season slow, but under Fontenot’s guidance, the Saints finished the season winning 18 of 19 games for a 25-11 record, including a 6-3 win in the Division II state championship game over No. 1 Parkview Baptist.
A pair of Saints made the first team in senior pitcher and Nicholls State signee Parker Morgan and junior shortstop Evan Joubert.
Morgan posted a 1.15 earned run average with a 10-3 record and 93 strikeouts, while Joubert batted .345 with 22 steals, 25 RBIs and six home runs, including a two-run shot in the state championship game.
Four other Southwest La. players made the first team in Iota’s Tyler LeJeune and Gavin LeBlanc, Westlake’s Brady Pederson and South Beauregard’s Britton Coleman.
LeJeune, an LSU commit, led the Bulldogs with a .458 batting average, five home runs, 39 RBI and 41 runs scored, while LeBlanc went 6-1 with a 0.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. At the plate, LeBlanc batted .368 with five home runs and 29 RBIs.
Pederson batted .385 in his final season for the Rams with 34 RBIs, 35 runs and 34 stolen bases.
Coleman led the No. 2 Golden Knights to the quarterfinals with a 10-1 record on the mound and a 1.70 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 65 innings. He also batted .401 with 31 RBIs and 39 runs.
Junior power-hitter Morgan Eaves highlights a trio of Southwest La. players on the Class 3A all-state softball team.
Eaves set school career (32) and single-season (20) home runs records while leading the Lady K’s to the quarterfinals. She batted .505 while with 66 RBI while striking out just five times in 131 plate appearances.
3A state runner-up Iowa had two on the first team in sophomores Ana Alexander (.590 avg., 25 RBI, 58 runs, 19 steals, 3 HR) and Kamryn Broussard (.477 avg., 13 HR, 57 RBI, 59 runs, 13 steals).
The 3A baseball Outstanding Player was Sterlington outfielder Parker Coley (.448 avg., 9 HR, 54 RBI, 11 doubles).
Jena swept the top awards on the softball team in Outstanding Player Tori Shirley (.491 avg., 9 HR, 52 RBI) and Coach of the Year Sarah Roark.
Jena beat Iowa 12-10 in the state championship game.