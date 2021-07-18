The contingent of Southwest Louisiana girls basketball players heading to UL-Monroe for college ball continues to grow with St. Louis forward Myca Trail the latest local to commit to the Warharks.
UL-Monroe, coached by former McNeese State head coach Brooks Donald-Williams, signed Aasia Sam of LaGrange and Victoria Woods of Elton last year, and recently added former Jennings and McNeese star Jayln Johnson to the staff as an assistant coach.
Trail earned Class 3A Most Valuable Player honors as a junior last year after leading the Saints to the Division II state championship. She averaged 20 points, 8 rebounds and 8 steals per game while leading the Saints to a 30-1 record.
Trail said she chose UL-Monroe over Nicholls State and was impressed by the effort the Warhawk staff put into recruiting her. ULM was the first school to offer Trail, giving her a scholarship offer during her freshman season.
Trail said the Warhawks maintained a high level of interest over the next two years.
“They were so dedicated to wanting me to go there,” she said. “They did not stop the love or support.
“It was genuine and real. Even outside of basketball they congratulated me and supported me in everything I did. The coaches made it feel like a family there. They were my first offer, it was exciting when that happened. It’s not far from home which is nice. I decided last week then talked it over with my parents and coaches.”
The Warhawks were 3-20 last year and currently list 13 freshman on the 2021-22 roster.
“I’m looking forward to helping the program grow, building it up and hopefully getting rings,” Trail said. “I’m going to do whatever they need me to do.”
Trail said ending the recruiting process will help make her senior year a little less stressful.
“Now I can go through my senior season without worrying about where I’m going to go,” she said. “I’m looking forward to winning another ring and enjoying my last high school basketball season with my team.”