Warren's Top 10
1. "Reachin," by the Digable Planets. Released in 1993, one of the greatest years in hip hop history, this album stands above all others due to its unique style and vibe. The debut single "Cool Like Dat" is a classic and the album's laid-back style, jazzy sound and alternately thought-provoking and humorous lyrics make it an easy, relaxing listen from start to finish, with "Pacifics," "Where I'm From" and "Last of the Spiddyocks" other standouts.
2. "Midnight Marauders," by A Tribe Called Quest. Another 1993 release gets a slight nod over Tribe's other masterpiece, "The Low End Theory" since the single best track on either album "Electric Relaxation" is on Marauders. "Award Tour" was another big hit, but the strength of this album is the depth of quality tunes which includes "We Can Get Down," "Clap Your Hands" and "Keep It Rollin'."
3. "Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizin," by James Taylor. Hard to choose between Taylor's extensive list of quality albums, but Mud Slide best captures his brilliance with its soothing tones and two classic songs in ‘You've Got a Friend" and "Long Ago and Far Away" which features Joni Mitchell on background vocals.
4. "Ten," by Pearl Jam. This 1991 release was seemingly always being played during my college days at Tulane and never got old. "Even Flow," "Jeremy" and "Alive" were the hit singles but the heartfelt "Black" is actually the best song.
5. "Purple Rain" Soundtrack.
6. "My Favorite Things," by John Coltrane.
7. "Good Will Hunting" soundtrack.
8. "Blue," by Joni Mitchell.
9. "I Wish My Brother George Was Here," by Del the Funke Homosapien.
10. ‘Three Feet High and Rising," by De La Soul.
David's Top 10
These are in no particular order because that would take another week to think about:
1. "And Then There Was X" by DMX. It was the first true hip-hop record I owned and I'll always remember it. It's probably not DMX's best album, but it holds a special place to me because of the impact it made on me musically.
2. "ATLiens," by OutKast. It took me years to really get into this album, and it was because I was trying to find the song "Elevators" and couldn't. In my opinion, OutKast's first three albums (this one along with debut "Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik" and "Aquemini") are interchangeably great to me. But "ATLiens" grabbed a hold of me in college and OutKast has been my favorite since.
3. "Illmatic," by Nas. It's a classic, plain and simple. Nas' debut album didn't miss.
4. "Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101," by Young Jeezy. I remember walking home from school and listening to this CD in my non-skip CD player. Another classic, it was Jeezy's debut album, but he had introduced himself to the world with a prior mixtape. But "TM: 101" was a game changer for me.
5. "College Dropout," by Kanye West. I miss the old Kanye. Was this his best album? It's debatable. But because it came out when I'm in high school, and that definitely shapes my bias, this is my favorite Kanye album.
6. "Ready to Die," by Notorious B.I.G. I can make a case that this is the great debut album of all-time. Biggie is one of my favorite rappers ever, and it was hard for him to miss on this one. If you want to hear some great stories through the art of rap, listen to this.
7. "Word of Mouf," by Ludacris. Pre-haircut Ludacris was elite. This album may have been the peak of his powers.
8. "Forever My Lady," by Jodeci. The first part of this album is just amazing R&B music. The second half of the album is okay, but it's a totally different vibe. But the first half makes it great by itself.
9. "Soulful Strut," by Grover Washington Jr. This one is credit to my grandma (Rest In Peace Barbara Berry). When I was in the car and listened to the smooth jazz radio station in South Florida. And I vividly remember that when I heard "Soulful Strut" and when I grew up, I enjoyed listening to the album when I studied in college, went to sleep, or was just relaxing
10. "Blueprint, by Jay Z. Another hip-hop classic. I think Jay Z was at the top of his game when he released this album. It doesn't get much better.