What is the best football game you've seen in person?
WA: LSU's win over Florida, 2007. The Tigers went 5-for-5 on fourth down plays against the evil Gators, including twice on the game-winning drive in what turned out to be the most pivotal regular season game in LSU's national championship season. It would have been even sweeter had the nimrod Steve Spurrier still been coaching the Gators, but any win over the most overrated and over-hyped player in sports history, Tim Tebow, is still tasty.
RA: I have to go back to the glory days of McNeese football and the ‘Cardiac Cowboys'. McNeese made a run to the 2002 I-AA championship game after a pair of impressive comebacks, especially the 39-28 win over Villanova in the semifinals. McNeese was down a pair of scores, the Cowboys rallied for the lead when B.J. Sams broke several tackles for a 69-yard touchdown reception by B.J. Sams and a Jermaine Martin added another late score. My memory is a bit off these days, but I think remember trying to get photos — I was just a lowly photographer then — of the goal post coming down with people everywhere.
DB: There are quite a few to choose from, but I'm going to choose the University of Miami's 25-24 win over Georgia Tech in 2017. That season is the most memorable that the Hurricanes have had in a long time, and that game isn't even in the most noteworthy of that season. But the Canes fell behind 14-3 early on before cutting Georgia Tech's lead down to 14-13 right before halftime. GT scored 10-consecutive points in the third quarter to take a 24-13 lead before Miami ended the game on a 12-0 run. The biggest play of the game came when - in the pouring rain - quarterback Malik Rosier hit wide receiver Darrell Langham for a 28-yard pass on 4th and 10. Langham had to twist and turn in double coverage the ball was tipped off a GT defender, but he made the catch. Four plays later, Michael Badgley hit the walk-off 24-yard field goal to give Miami the win. What a game.
What's the most fun you've had at another major sporting event?
WA: It was a bit of a whirlwind trip, drive up one day, return the next, but getting to see LSU's national championship win in person was something. I have been to the Superdome to watch a New Orleans Saints game and several high school state championships, but none of them compared to the atmosphere of the CFP National Championship. Even sitting up in the press box that sits higher than the nose-bleed seats was fun.
RA: Covering South Lake Charles in the 2006 Little League World Series. Sometimes it gets hard to like sports when you work in sports, but this event was a great reminder of how good they can be, with kids playing in a great, scenic environment for the love of the game, with none of the ugly business side of major college and pro sports. SLC winning a 1-0, extra-inning thriller in their first game was an added bonus. Future major league Gavin Cecchini was the starting pitcher in that game.
DB: The most I've ever spent on a ticket to a sporting event was to go to game two of the 2014 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs. I had a little extra money saved and figured there was a small chance it could be the one and only time I get to see LeBron James play in person as a member of the Heat. I can't remember how much I spent, but I know it was north of $200. I lived in Beaumont, Texas at the time, and on a whim, I bought the ticket, and the next morning I was on I-10 west headed to San Antonio. The crowd in the AT&T Center was about as hostile as expected, and it was a good game. The Spurs won game one after LeBron's "crampgate" and the arena's air conditioning going out. But the Heat won game two 98-96, the only game they won in an otherwise lopsided series. But I enjoyed that night very much, even though I sat so high that I could almost touch the top of the arena.
Name another sporting event you enjoyed most?
WA: Wrestlemania 17 in the Astrodome. Back then WWE was actually entertaining and its big show of the year was a classic, still considered one of the best ever. Highlights were Stone Cold Steve Austin's heel turn, a great Kurt Angle-Chris Benoit match and the epic Hardy Boyz-Edge & Christian-Dudley Boyz Tables, Ladders and Chairs tag team match.
RA: Surprisingly, I have not been to many sporting events outside of local high school and McNeese. I have been to two NFL games, three LSU football games, a handful of Houston Astros games and even got to take in a New Orleans Zephyr game before that horrible name change. But going to the LHSAA state football championships at the Superdome is never boring. I love the passion for high school sports in Southwest La., and the huge crowds that always turn up for any team in the area playing in the Dome. I have made the trip five times for the state finals, including one with Warren Arceneaux through the Snow Apocalypse of 2017 to see the Welsh Greyhounds win their first ever state championship.
DB: I'm going back to 2010, my senior year of college at Jacksonville University. I was the sports editor for the school newspaper and also a fan of lacrosse. On a Sunday afternoon, I covered JU men's lacrosse - in it's first season as a Division I program - as they played the University of Denver. JU was the underdog as the new program, but Denver had just played a game at top-ranked Syracuse two nights before, then made the flight down to Florida. It was a tale of two halves as Denver jumped out to an 8-4 halftime lead, but JU came back and outscored the Pioneers 8-4 in the second half to send the game to overtime tied at 12. JU eventually won 13-12 in a triple overtime thriller for its first win in program history.