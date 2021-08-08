As he walked off the practice field the other day, offensive lineman Calvin Barkat joked how happy he was to be working out in the morning.
“Those guys in the afternoon, it’s going to be hot,” he said.
For the last time McNeese State’s football team held separate workouts for veterans and newcomers Sunday. Veterans got the morning to run through their practices while the rookies worked in the afternoon heat.
That ended yesterday. When the Cowboys get back on the field Tuesday it will be as one.
“It has worked out well for us,” said head coach Frank Wilson. “We have gotten time to work with a lot of the younger guys and newcomers. That has helped.”
It has also meant for less down time for veterans, making for more intense practices.
“The work has been good,” Wilson said. “It has kept everybody moving at a good pace.”
With the old style two-a-days long gone, splitting the squad for the first three days of fall camp has allowed McNeese coaches to get a good look at their newer arrivals. It has also given those players a chance to impress their new coaches.
“They are eager to get with the rest of the team,” Wilson said. “They want to show what they can do. They want to jockey for their positions on the field, too.
“Those guys have responded very well. You see a lot of development in that group. The first day they were brain locked, thinking too much. Then they start to react.
“It will be good when they all come together.”
As for how the coaches feel about two practices a day, Wilson joked, “I don’t ask.”
Sunday also marked the first time the Cowboys worked out in full pads.
“Guys realize we are getting closer to the season,” Wilson said. “The intensity was up. It raises the intensity when you go against another man with pads on.
“There is no way of avoiding contact, especially in the trenches.”
That’s where some of the best hitting will be, but Wilson was also happy with the way his team has practiced. There have been no cheap shots and no messing around.
“We have practiced like a mature football team,” he said. “They realize the big picture. They are going to take care of each other out there.
“It is a selflessness. They are going to take care of their teammate and the team. They don’t compromise the team to take a shot. That speaks of maturity.”
It could also come from realizing that injuries hurt the Cowboys in the spring, as they finished the shortened campaign 3-4.
Starting Tuesday, McNeese will practice at 9 a.m. leading up to their first scrimmage of the fall Saturday. They open the season on Sept. 4 at home against West Florida.