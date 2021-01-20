Anchorage Christian, one of the top girls high school basketball programs in Alaska, will spend the next two weeks in Louisiana playing some of the state's top teams as part of its annual trip to the continental United States.
The Lions finished last season 27-1, with their lone loss coming in Las Vegas.
Anchorage Christian won the regionals of the Alaska state playoffs, but the remainder of the playoffs were canceled due to COVID-19. The Lions won state championships each of the previous three seasons and are 114-6 over the past four seasons.
The team is due to arrive today in Louisiana. The tour was arranged with the help of Ursuline Academy head coach Kriss Goff, who runs the Louisiana Girls Rankings website. A friend put Dyson in touch with Goff, who in turn contacted coaches of some of the best programs along the Gulf Coast.
The Lions will face a pair of state champions to start the trip, playing at LaGrange Friday then facing Fairview in Burton Coliseum at the Hamilton Christian Martin Luther King Classic. LaGrange is the defending 4A champion while Fairview is the reigning Class B champion.
Anchorage head coach Chad Dyson said the trips are designed to increase exposure for his players. This year, an additional motivation was giving the team a chance to play games after most of the volleyball season in Alaska was canceled.
"I'm looking forward to letting the girls get out and compete," he said. "I think Alaska is under recruited. Competing against girls who are committed to colleges will hopefully help our girls get exposure.
"LaGrange has a girl (Jeriah Warren) committed to the University of Florida. Our girls get to learn if they can compete in college when they go head to head against players like that."
This year's Lions team, which has yet to play a game, is led by senior forward Sunny Pedebone, an Alaska-Anchorage commitment.
"I'm looking forward to eating boudin and some cracklings and am looking forward to the girls getting to experience the South a little bit," he said. "We usually stay on the West Coast but hopefully we can make this a trip each year, head down there and play some of the better teams.
"We are the No. 1-ranked team in Alaska and we want to get out there and compete with the best teams from other states. Typically we go to California, Oregon or Washington. We normally do really well."
LaGrange head coach La'Keem Holmes said he is looking forward to facing another quality opponent. The Gators have played defending state champions Lafayette Christian (Division III), Fairview (Class B), Liberty (Division II) and Doyle (Class 2A) and will face another Saturday when they play Hicks at Louisiana College in Pineville.
"I feel like it's a honor to represent our state, any chance we get to compete we look forward to it. It's just one of the many new experiences a lot of girls in this program have had the privilege to have."