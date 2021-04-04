Solid week for St. Louis, Grand Lake

In this edition of the Triple Play, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the week in area high school baseball and softball.
Which baseball team had the best week?
WA: St. Louis took the lead in the District 4-3A race, staying undefeated with a 2-1 win over previously unbeaten South Beauregard.
RA: Grand Lake continues to dominate District 4-1A, beating Hamilton Christian and Merryville by a combined score of 29-2. In four district games, Grand Lake has outscored its opponents 48-3.
Which softball team had the best week?
WA: Sam Houston beat rival Sulphur for its ninth consecutive win and can move into a tie for first place in District 3-5A with a win over Barbe on Tuesday.
RA: Merryville clinched the District 4-1A title with run-rule wins over Gueydan and Grand Lake and extended its win streak to seven games.
Name an athlete of the week.
WA: St. Louis pitcher Parker Morgan struck out seven in a complete-game win over South Beauregard.
RA: In three games, the Sulphur trio of starting pitchers — Landon Arrant, Kade McBride and Vinny Collins — allowed two earned runs in 21 innings with 16 strikeouts and two walks as the Tors went 2-1 to stay within a game of District 3-5A leaders Barbe and Sam Houston.