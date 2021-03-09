The death of the McNeese football program has been greatly exaggerated.
In a world of overreactions, one bad loss at home meant the sky was falling for many Cowboy fans.
Alas, all is not lost, at least for this week that is.
Showing great improvement, McNeese came within four yards of upsetting the No. 23 team in the nation, Southeastern Louisiana last Saturday. The 25-20 loss dropped McNeese to 1-2 on the season, 0-2 in the Southland Conference.
While it was never likely this shortened spring was going to be a championship season, head coach Frank Wilson believes the foundation for future title teams is being built week by week.
"It shows we are capable of playing with good teams," Wilson said. "We are close. I thought our team played better with more consistency. "
While winning is the ultimate goal, the Cowboys are building for the future in part because of the postseason ban they are under. McNeese is ineligible for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for this spring, but that should be lifted in the fall.
"The main thing has to stay focused on the main thing, that's developing our football team," said Wilson.
With that, the coaching staff continues to play lots of players in order to find out just what they have going into the offseason, which will be much shorter than most.
"Let's play them right now and find out what we got," said Wilson. "We can find out who can play and not wait until the fall to learn that.
"We want to play as many people as possible to develop our team. It's important that we use this time to do that."
Still there was disappointment in the final outcome, as four turnovers, three in the fourth quarter, ended drives and killed any final chance at a comeback victory.
Quarterback Cody Orgeron, who is normally one of the more sure-handed Cowboys with the ball, had three of those turnovers, two of them on interceptions. His fumble at the 4-yard line with just over two minutes left ended McNeese's last chance.
"We had the opportunity to win the game and we could not," said Wilson. "We have to take care of the football."
The Cowboys also need to score touchdowns. Three times they traveled into the red zone against SELA and only came away with two field goals.
While kicker Jacob Abel has been perfect this season, it's TDs the Cowboys want.
"We have to take advantage of our opportunities to score touchdowns," said Wilson. "We left a lot of points out there."
Otherwise, the Cowboys showed much improvement, especially on defense and along the offensive line. The McNeese defense limited big plays and was much more physical, tackling better and putting pressure on the quarterback.
Four sacks, including one that produced a turnover, were just part of it. The Cowboys also pressured Lions quarterback Cole Kelley and forced him to throw off rhythm.
The best improvement from the week before came on the offensive line, which opened holes for the Cowboys to run for 166 yards. A.J. Carter had 57 of those to lead the way.
Wilson pointed out to this group, and especially the play of junior Kyle Herridge, as reason for the improvement overall.
"Our offensive line showed cohesiveness," said Wilson. "It was a game where we were not under duress. It was good to see us assert ourselves."
The Cowboys will look to continue their development Saturday when they host Lamar at noon.
NOTES: Under the new COVID-19 protocol the amount of fans allowed inside Cowboy Stadium will be increased to 50 percent, roughly 8,000. No tickets will be needed for admission…The game will once again be broadcast live on ESPN+…After Saturday, McNeese will have just one home game remaining on the spring season.