With 16 regular-season games remaining, McNeese State enters the stretch drive looking to get healthy on the field and in the Southland Conference baseball standings.
The Cowboys open an important four-game series with first-place New Orleans tonight at Joe Miller Ballpark. The Privateers (18-10, 23-17 SLC) are tied with Southeastern Louisiana for the conference lead.
McNeese (19-21, 12-11), which two weeks ago was a half game out of first, enters the weekend in sixth place. The Cowboys broke a seven-game losing streak the last time out.
But their recent struggles have put an emphasis on this series.
"Biggest weekend of the year," Cowboys head coach Justin Hill called it. "We are not going to sugar coat it. We will get a chance to make some noise against the conference leader and a very good team."
Hill said he hopes to get some key pieces of the lineup back for the weekend.
Hill said Jake Dickerson won't play tonight, but the first baseman could be back Saturday for the doubleheader if all goes well. Dickerson was knocked out last week in a collision with teammate Kade Morris while chasing a pop-up.
"Jake has been progressing through concussion protocol," Hill said. "That's the best case scenario, if the stars line up."
As for designated hitter Tré Obregon, who is fighting a hamstring issue, that answer is a slightly different. He has been going through baseball drills and batting practice but is likely a game-time decision, Hill said.
"I will have to watch him and see how he does," Hill said of Obregon. "He has been working his tail off. We will know a little more after (Thursday)."
McNeese will start Bryson Hudgens (0-1, 4.03 ERA), while UNO will counter with righty Haden Erbe (1-2, 5.04). Lefties Will Dion (4-4, 3.81) and Jonathan Ellison (3-2, 2.98) will pitch for McNeese on Saturday against righty Chris Turpin (7-1, 5.11) and left-hander Brandon Mitchell (3-1, 4.60).