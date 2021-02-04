It was a fairly quiet day around the LSU football complex Wednesday as the Tigers completed National Signing Day II, the February sequel.
LSU added two players from the 20 who signed in December, partly by design.
The Tigers added their second offensive lineman of the class with Kimo Makaneole of Niceville, Florida, while staying in-state for defensive end Saivion Jones of St. James.
That left three available spots, but head coach Ed Orgeron has said all along that he planned to leave slots for potential players in the NCAA transfer portal.
Despite signing the pair, LSU's class, which was rated No. 4 in the nation following the December signings, remained at No. 4 after the additions. That's behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia, and one spot ahead of Clemson.
Not that the Tigers wouldn't have taken a couple more Wednesday.
Makaneole and Jones were the only two new additions committed to LSU heading into signing day.
But on Tuesday Orgeron had said he thought the Tigers were "50-50" on some others.
Presumably those were running back Logan Diggs of Archbishop Rummel High in Metairie and wide receiver Brian Thomas of Walker High School, just outside of Baton Rouge.
But Diggs kept his commitment to and signed with Notre Dame, while Thomas has not signed. He is reportedly leaning toward Texas A&M.
February
Kimo Macaneole OL 6-4/285 Niceville (Fla.) HS
Rated No. 27 OL nationally … No. 73 prospect in Florida … Huge upside … Played both ways in HS.
Saivion Jones DE 6-5/240 St. James HS
4-star by 247Sports and No. 5 overall in La. … No. 55 DE nationally … La. Class 3A defensive MVP … 75 tackles and 10 sacks as a senior.
Early Signees
Player Pos. Ht./Wt. Hometown (School)
Jack Bech WR 6-2/215 Lafayette (St. Thomas More)
Zavier Carter DE 6-4/195 Atlanta (Hapeville Acad.)
Derrick Davis, Jr. DB 6-1/195 Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway)
Garrett Dellinger OL 6-5/285 Clarkston, Mich (HS)
Armoni Goodwin RB 5-8/190 Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt)
Chris Hilton WR 6-0/176 Zachary (HS)
Landon Jackson DL 6-6/240 Texarkana (Pleasant Grove)
Corey Kiner RB 5-10/205 Cincinnati, Ohio (Bacon)
Matthew Langlois DB 6-0/185 New Roads (Catholic PC)
Bryce Langston DL 6-3/270 Ocala, Fla. (Vanguard)
Damarius McGhee DB 6-1/175 Pensacola, Fla. (Catholic)
Malik Nabers ATH 6-0/190 Lafayette (Southside)
Garrett Nussmeier QB 6-2/172 Flower Mound, Texas (Marcus)
Greg Penn III LB 6-1/225 Baltimore (DeMatha)
Sage Ryan DB 5-11/195 Lafayette (Christian)
Jalen Snead TE 6-4/240 Olive Branch, Miss. (HS)
Deion Smith WR 6-2/190 Jackson, Miss. (Academy)
Maason Smith DT 6-6/330 Houma (Terrebonne)
Navonteque Strong LB 6-1/230 Forest, Miss. (Gulf Coast CC)
Peyton Todd P 6-5/210 West Monroe (HS)