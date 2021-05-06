Christian Shumate is no longer a McNeese State commitment.
The 6-foot-6, 202-pound guard is the latest player new head coach John Aiken has signed.
Last week Shumate announced he was leaving Tulsa after one season to play for the Cowboys. That became official Wednesday when he signed to join Aiken’s initial class.
Aiken called his new freshman a “high-level athlete and competitor” and a good defensive player.
“One of the most explosive players in state of Illinois out of high school,” Aiken said. “Very high ceiling. He can have a really good career for us here.”
Shumate played in eight games for the Golden Hurricane last season, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds. However, he had a solid prep career at the south suburban Chicago high school Bloom.
In his senior year at the Chicago Heights program, Shumate averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots as Bloom finished 28-6. He earned all-state and all-conference honors. He was also honored as the top defensive player in the south suburbs.
Shumate played his first three years at Plainfield East High School, also in the Chicago suburbs.
“He was a three-star player in high school and should be able to come in here and help us right away,” Aiken said. “Plus he has four years left, which is really good for us.”
The addition of Shumate leaves McNeese one scholarship opening, which Aiken said he is holding in hopes of bringing back starting forward/center KeyShawn Feazell, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.
Aiken said there was no update on Feazell, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
“We are still hoping he decides to come back,” Aiken said. “We should know by next week. We are hoping but ready to go in another direction if he decides to leave.”