Not everybody gets a second chance, but if any group deserves one it's the McNeese men's basketball team.
What they do with it is up to them.
The Cowboys (10-13) got their second chance when the Southland Conference expanded its postseason tourney to 10 teams from eight. McNeese got in thanks to the extra slots, taking up the ninth position.
They will open tourney play against Southeastern Louisiana (7-17) tonight in Katy, Texas. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. The two clubs split their regular season meetings, each winning on the other's floor.
"We are looking forward to the tournament," said McNeese guard A.J. Lawson. "It has been a tough season and would be great to get a fresh start."
The Cowboys had much higher expectations for this season after making the SLC tourney last year, falling in the first round to Lamar. But a lot of things went wrong in the past year, from the pandemic and two hurricanes to a COVID-19 shutdown.
During the season, McNeese lost 11 games to the pandemic, nine of those early before conference play began. All that slowed team development.
"Happy for our kids who have been through more than any other basketball program that's for sure," said head coach Heath Schroyer. "I am glad they get a chance to lace it up one more time and see what happens."
Now they get a chance to play a foe they seem to be closely matched against. Both games went down to the final moments before being decided.
McNeese won the Feb. 24 contest, 95-91, getting 22 points and 11 rebounds from KeyShawn Feazell and another 19 from Carlos Rosario. The Cowboys lost the first meeting 92-88 as Gus Okafor scored a career-high 26 points and Keon Clergeot added 22. A.J. Lawson had 21 for McNeese in that game.
Both teams enter the postseason limping, McNeese having lost its last two games while the Lions have dropped four straight. Before that the Cowboys had won three of four, their best stretch of the season.
"When you get into a conference tournament where everybody knows what everybody else does, you really do throw the regular season away," Schroyer said. "Strange things happen and you have to be ready for them.
"One thing is for sure, we have to play better than we did last week."
The Cowboys lost a pair of games at home, to Nicholls and Lamar, killing their momentum after a late season surge.
"You hope we can go over there, play well and make a nice run," said Schroyer. "Any time you get a chance to play tournament basketball in March it is an exciting time.
"I'm happy for our kids, who have been through a lot. They get the chance to experience tournament basketball after a long year."
We will see if the Cowboys can make the most of their second chance.