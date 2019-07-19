SEC Media Days: Takeaways

BACKUP PLAN: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey revealed that Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason was a radio DJ in college, spinning R&B tunes. Mason said that in the coaching profession it's always good to have a fallback plan. " It's nice to have some tangible skills or transferable skills when you're out of work, you know?" he said. "That's sort of what happens every once in a while in our business."
SNEAK PREVIEW: Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn is the only coach currently in the SEC who has beaten Alabama's Nick Saban. Yet he's also the coach considered to be occupying the hottest seat heading into the season.
"I got a job that expects to win championships, and I expect to win championships," he said. "I knew that when I signed up. In the years that we win championships, it's good. The years we don't, it's hot seat this, hot seat that. I think out of the six years, four had been this same rodeo.
And it's just part of the job description."
DOWN UNDER: Auburn is following the growing trend of getting an Australian to handle its punting chores. Arryn Siposs came from there and had played only Australian rules football before punting for the Tigers last season. "He didn't know the rules until about half way through the year,"
Malzahn said.
ON YOUR MARK: Malzahn plans to take over play-calling duties again for Auburn and get back to his roots. "Our philosophy is run the football and throw it deep," He said. "And whatever the defense gives us, that's what we should be able to do.
That's really the core — and playing fast.
We're getting back to really playing fast."
Malzahn expounded on his up-tempo desires with a subtle shot at cross-state rival Nick Saban, who was often concerned that the fast pace would cause injuries to defenders.
WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR ME LATELY? One of the highlights last year of Kentucky's first 10-win since 1977 was the Wildcats' first win over Florida since 1987, a streak of 31 straight games. So UK coach Mike Stoops was asked Thursday if he was aware that the Cats hadn't beaten the Gators in consecutive years since 1976-77. "I thought I didn't have to answer that anymore," Stoops said.
SNEAK PREVIEW: Malzahn revealed that Auburn's season opener against Oregon, which will be played in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be the site of ESPN's GameDay program. LSU and Miami played in that game to open last season.
ON DECK: Only one loose end to tie up. That comes Friday when the results of the media's preseason rankings and all-conference teams are announced. Spoiler alert: Expect Alabama to be picked to win it, with Georgia to win the SEC East.