The Sam Houston High School football program has its new leader.
Hiring from within the current staff, Principal Shannon Foolkes announced Friday that Chad Davis will take over the program.
"He knows our community well," Foolkes said. "He knows the coaching staff and what he is getting into.
"(Chad) Paulk really laid the foundation. Davis just has to put his twist on it. I think he gets the big picture with all athletics. We have to share our student-athletes."
It is the 33-year-old's first head coaching job. Davis spent the last three seasons as the Broncos' offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
"It is something that I always wanted to accomplish," Davis said. "I am very grateful and honored that Sam Houston has given me the opportunity to be the head coach."
Davis replaces Paulk, who lead the Broncos for three seasons, including a pair of 8-2 regular-season marks in 2018 and 2019. Sam Houston opted out of the 2020 season because of damage from Hurricane Laura, but Davis said he doesn't think it will be difficult to restart the varsity program this fall.
"I think it will be an easy transition getting back to some normalcy," Davis said. "Our kids are itching to get back to football and compete at a high level.
"These kids have bought into what we are preaching. I think being on staff, the expectations are still there. These kids know how to compete at a high level and I see no reason why we can't continue that."
Davis played football and baseball at Bishop Sullivan High School in Baton Rouge, now St. Michael the Archangel, before playing wide receiver at McNeese State from 2005 to 2009. He was a graduate assistant under former McNeese head coach Matt Viator for two seasons before spending five seasons as offensive coordinator at St. Michael.