Saints roll in playoff opener, beat Teurlings by 44

St. Louis started its quest for a third straight appearance in the Division II state championship game got off to a flying start as the Saints cruised past Teurlings Catholic 68-24 in a regional round game played at Hamilton Christian.
The top-seeded Saints (27-1) advance to the quarterfinal round. They will host No. 8 E.D. White at 6 p.m. Thursday at Washington-Marion. E.D. White advanced with a 48-36 win over St. Michael.
Myca Trail had 10 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in the first half. Paris Guillory had nine points and Raven Guillory added eight.
The Saints raced out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter, but didn't score over the first four minutes of the second quarter.
Teurlings scored the first eight points of the quarter to narrow the deficit to six points, but the Saints closed the quarter with a 16-1 outburst to extend the lead to 21 points at halftime.
Raven Guillory and Trail each scored six points in the second quarter scoring spree.
"We started playing harder on our press defense," Saints head coach Tony Johnson said of the outburst. "We are playing in everyone else gym, not our gym and it is tough on these high school kids," "Sometimes it takes a little while to get our motor running and our shots falling. I'm pretty happy with the effort we gave tonight, offensively and defensively."
Trail finished with a game-high 20 points. Paris Guillory finished with 18 and Raven Guillory added 15.
Johnson said Trail makes the Saints go on both sides of the court.
"She does the little things, averages a double-double. When she is not making shots she is going to contribute in other ways. She rebounds really well and she is learning how to pass the ball better. That makes us ten times better as a team because everybody is going to be double- and triple-teaming her. She can find a way to make her teammates better."