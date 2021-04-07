LONGVILLE — St. Louis Catholic extended its hot streak Tuesday to seven games, beating the No. 1 high school baseball team in Class 3A for the second time in as many games to take command of the District 4-3A race.
St. Louis beat South Beauregard 7-5 and now owns at least a two-game lead on the rest of the district with four district games remaining.
St. Louis beat South Beauregard 2-1 last week.
"I feel good," St. Louis head coach Matt Fontenot said. "They have overcome a lot of adversity early in the year with a tough schedule and seeing it pay off is really inspiring.
"We expected for it to be a tough game. (The Golden Knights) are a good ball club, and we knew they were going to compete. They struck first and we bounced back with a three-spot in the second, and they answered back. They are a resilient bunch, and so are we. It was good baseball."
St. Louis (14-11, 6-0) trailed 5-3 heading into the fourth inning but scored four runs with the help of two South Beauregard (20-4, 4-2) errors plus some clutch two-out hitting by James Reina and Jake LaRocca. Reina hit a two-run single to right field for the lead, and LaRocca brought home an insurance run with a shot to left field.
South Beauregard starting pitcher Britton Coleman pitched a complete game, but the Golden Knights struggled defensively with six errors while the Saints committed one and turned a pair of double plays. Coleman allowed seven runs on six hits but only one of the runs was earned.
"It was good to see," Fontenot said of the Saints' defensive play. "It was an intense game.
"For us to be able to handle the ball and not make errors in a pressure-packed game, it was really good to see."
Chase Wilson relieved St. Louis starter Parker Morgan in the fourth inning and pitched four scoreless innings to earn the win. Wilson struck out three batters and walked one.
"(Wilson) has been in a starting role a few times in tournament play," Fontenot said. "He is always that guy.
"It is a firm fastball with a breaking ball. He is starting to learn how to compete and loves doing it."
St. Louis led 3-1 after 11⁄2 innings, but South Beauregard responded with three runs in the bottom of the second inning, one on a bloop single behind first base hit by Carter Caraway and the other two on the Saints' lone error.
St. Louis 7
S. Beauregard 5
St. Louis 030 400 0—7-6-1
S. Beau 131 000 0—5-7-6
PITCHING: W — Chase Wilson. L — Britton Coleman.
TOP HITTERS: St. Louis — Evan Joubert 2-3 (run). South Beauregard — Bryce Jensen 1-2 (run, RBI).
RECORDS: St. Louis — 14-11, 6-0. South Beauregard — 20-4, 4-2.