HAMMOND — In the third installment of the St. Louis Catholic-Liberty Division II rivalry, the Saints turned to their defense after some early struggles to end a 22-year state title drought.
No. 1 St. Louis forced 22 turnovers and limited two-time defending state champion No. 3 Liberty to 14 points in the second half to win 50-41 at the University Center Friday in Hammond to erase the memory of back-to-back title game losses to the Patriots.
"They bought into the defensive part of our coaching staff," St. Louis head coach Tony Johnson said. "We talked about defense all year long.
"We played very hard on the defensive end tonight. I really think we outrebounded Liberty. They were bigger than us, and that was a big concern that I had. Our kids stepped up. They were real tall and strong."
The game was a perfect culmination of a trying season that forced the Saints to play the entire season on the road.
"After coming through two hurricanes and an ice storm, not having homes, practicing everywhere and playing 31 games on the road, and they go 31-1, that is a complement to those kids," Johnson said. "They showed up every day to work. That is why we are successful."
Despite a foot injury late in the second half, sophomore point guard Parish Guillory led the Saints with 19 points and was named the game's MVP. Guillory added five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Myca Trail added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Raven Guillory finished with 14 points.
"It feels amazing to win because we worked so hard for it," Paris Guillory said. "I wanted it more for my team than I did for myself.
"I tried as hard as I could to get it, and it really feels good — all the hurt I went through and all the pain I went through. My stamina was not as good, but coach helped me get it up. They tried so hard for me, so I had to give the effort back for them."
The score was tied 27-27 at the break, but the Saints forced five turnovers in the first 4 minutes of the second half to take a 35-29 lead on a bucket by Trail off a turnover. The Saints forced eight turnovers in the third quarter.
Liberty got within four points with 4:52 left in the game on a 3-pointer by Rashauna Stewart, but scored jut three more points the rest of the game.
St. Louis struggled early in the first quarter, falling behind by as many as seven points, but forced four turnovers in the final 2 minutes of the quarter. After a 10-second backcourt violation by Liberty, Raven Guillory hit a floater in the lane at the buzzer while being fouled. She made the free throw for a two-point lead, but the second quarter turned into a back-and-forth affair with five ties.
St. Louis took a 25-20 lead on a pair of free throws by Parish Guillory with 3:21 left in the first half, but the Patriots stormed back on a 3 by Anniah Holliday and a pair of free throw by Haley Franklin, who led Liberty with 13 points.
St. Louis 50
Liberty 41
Liberty (22-7): Haley Franklin 13, Anniah Holliday 10. St. Louis (30-1): Paris Guillory 19, Myca Trail 15, Raven Guillory 14.