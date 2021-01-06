Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.