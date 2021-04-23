SULPHUR — Riley Dougherty took one for the team, and the win, getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Sulphur a 1-0 win over Acadiana.
The win in the regular-season finale gave the Tors (17-17, 9-5) hope of playing at home in the first round of the playoffs next week. Sulphur entered the week 17th in the Class 5A power ratings, with the top 16 seeds receiving a first-round home game.
The Tors' two-game sweep of the Rams (18-11, 6-8) might be enough to put them in the top half of seeds when pairings are announced Sunday.
Gage Trahan led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double to the right-field wall. Acadiana pitcher R.J. Davis then made a diving catch on a bunt attempt for the first out. A Walker Bridges single and an error put runners at second and third. Damian Stone was intentionally walked to bring up Dougherty, who was hit by the first pitch of the at-bat to end the game.
Tors head coach Sam Moore said he isn't worried about which seed his team gets.
"It doesn't matter," Moore said. "I'm just happy that we are playing good baseball at the end, when we are supposed to be playing good ball.
"Like I told them in the (postgame) huddle, we'll play whoever; we'll travel, we'll play here, it doesn't matter."
Moore said a deep pitching staff gives him confidence heading into the postseason.
"Our pitching staff has come around," he said. "I am real pleased with our bullpen. We have some youth there and some of those young guys have stepped up well.
"We know that we are not going to score a bunch of runs. We have to play defense and play small ball. We're starting to play as a team and I am happy for our 10 seniors. They are one of the best groups I've had. They have great character and I am proud of them."
Tors starter Landon Arrant threw a four-hit shutout.
"He was throwing strikes, mixing up his pitches and getting his good slider over the plate," Moore said. "We were playing good defense too. He's not a big strikeout guy, we know that, and know every game that we have to play good defense and our guys were great today."
Arrant escaped trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. Acadiana had two on with one out in the fourth, but Arrant got a strikeout and grounder to end the inning. In the fifth, the Rams had the bases loaded with two outs. A fly ball to center field ended the inning.
Davis allowed seven hits and struck out two.