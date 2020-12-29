NATCHITOCHES — Grand Lake battled through the coronavirus pandemic and two hurricanes to reach the Class 1A state finals on Monday at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium but a rough patch late in the third quarter caught up with them.
No. 1 Oak Grove (11-0) scored twice in a threeminute span and pulled away to win its second consecutive state championship 33-7.
“Obviously, the score was not where we wanted it,” Grand Lake head coach Jeff Wainwright said. “We just talked about it in the locker room with the whole team.
“The trophy is made out of plastic and metal, and our community knows that plastic, metal and wood can all be washed away. If you latch on to that with your goal in life, then you are not going to become a true champion. What these boys did for us and our community, they are our champions. That scoreboard was for the rest of the world to document history. The champions that were made in our locker room in August after the hurricanes are what you saw today.”
Oak Grove won its sixth state title overall.
Oak Grove fullback Ron Craten earned his second state finals MVP award after rushing for 191 yards and two scores.
In No. 3 Grand Lake’s (8-2) first state finals appearance in program history, senior running back Eli Fountain was the Hornets’ MVP. He ran for 36 yards, threw a touchdown pass, had two kickoff returns for 41 yards and caught a 10-yard pass.
“The experience was fun because none of this was guaranteed because of COVID and hurricanes,” Fountain said. “We played for 48 minutes and gave it our all.”
With 4:45 left in the third quarter, Oak Grove quarterback Deuce Clement found his prized tight end Dalton Allen for a 9-yard score and a 14-0 lead.
Grand Lake responded with a halfback pass. Fountain, who started the season under center before moving to running back, hit Kyler Little in stride for 55-yards to cut the Tigers’ lead to 14-7.
“It wasn’t originally supposed to end up like that,” Little said. “It was supposed to be a run around for him (Fountain).
“At practice, we had seen that maybe we could catch the corner off guard with him coming round. We saw it the first time we ran it to the right, and the second time I was like ‘I am going to be open’. After I saw the dude come down, I took off, and he hit me perfectly.”
But the Hornets’ celebration was short-lived as the Tigers’ dynamic Kelvin Holloway ripped off an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown for a 21-7 lead with 2:55 left in the third quarter.
Grand Lake had some close calls at the end of the first half, nearly tying the score before heading to the locker room.
On its longest drive of the first half, tight end Gabe Boudreaux made a 30-yard grab from a scrambling Conner Guillotte on third down. Grand Lake got to the Tigers’ 13-yard line and came within inches of scoring.
Little made a catch on the right side of the end zone, but his foot came down on the out-of-bounds line. On the next play, Guillotte found Fountain in the back of the end zone. But as Fountain cradled the ball, his knee touched the backline. Both plays went to video review and were upheld.
Oak Grove was averaging more than 60 points a game in the postseason, but the Hornets held them to a single score in the first half and made a goal line stand early in the second quarter when Kent Zaunbrecher recovered a fumble in the end zone. Linebackers Cole Matt land Grant Trahan led Grand Lake with eight and seven tackles respectively.
“We were moving to the ball well, and we were making the right reads and filling our gaps,” Matt said. “We pursued the ball great. We came out running coaches’ game plan perfectly in the first half pretty much.”