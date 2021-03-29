Call it a lost weekend for McNeese.
The Cowboys entered their 4-game Southland Conference set with Stephen F. Austin fighting to stay in first place. The Lumberjacks were fighting to stay out of last.
Yet the teams reversed roles the last three days as SFA made all the big pitches, all the key plays and got all the clutch hits.
The result, a series sweep capped off Sunday with a nifty 2-0 win over the suddenly struggling Cowboys at Joe Miller Ballpark.
The loss dropped McNeese to 12-11, 6-5 while SFA improved to 8-12, 6-6.
"A bad weekend for us to be bad," said McNeese head coach Justin Hill. "We were bad this weekend."
Sunday wasn't all bad, as Christian Vega threw perhaps his best game of the season. Vega (0-2) allowed just one run on three hits over seven innings.
"I don't think we could have anticipated a better start from Christian Vega," said Hill.
That should have been good enough for the
Cowboys, but it wasn't as five SFA hurlers struck out 16 and didn't allow anything more than four singles.
"They pitched well with a lot of confidence," Hill said. "We didn't do anything to make that change."
Joseph Sgambelluri (1-1) struck out 10 in just five innings. Tod Gauthe threw the final inning, picking up his second save of the series and sixth on the season.
McNeese's best chance to score came in the bottom of the seventh. Down by just a run Ben David started the Cowboys off with a single to left.
Peyton Harden then reached when SFA centerfielder Kyle Cullen dropped an easy fly.
With runners on first and second the Cowboys brought Clayton Rasbeary and Nick Fisbeck to the plate. But Rasbeary struck out and Fisbeck ground out, all but ending the rally.
Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks scored a run in the fifth on a wild pitch after a pair of hit batters, and another in the eighth on Skyler Black's triple to right.
"They made the most of their chances," said Hill.
McNeese's offense struggled in all four games, scoring just 10 runs. The Cowboys scored in only one of the last 19 innings.
McNeese will return to action Thursday when they start a four-game series at Southeastern.
"We will have to battle back," said Hill.