LSU didn’t get back to Baton Rouge from its 9-8 comeback victory over Oregon late Monday in the Eugene Regional until late Tuesday afternoon.
But the Tigers, who entered the regional as the No 3 seed and had to win four consecutive games to advance, will get an extra day’s respite before beginning super regional play at Tennessee.
The Volunteers swept LSU in the regular season — 3-1, 9-8 in 11 innings and 3-2 in eight innings on March 26-28 in Knoxville.
The super regionals begin on Friday with four regionals in action, but LSU (38-23) and Tennessee (48-16) will be in the second wave that begins on Saturday in the best-of-3 series with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
The opener on Saturday will begin at 6 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2. Sunday’s second game will be at either 3 p.m. or 6 p.m., depending on what other games are involved and be either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
If there’s a Monday game it, too will be flexible, starting at either 3 p.m. or 6 p.m.
The return trip to Knoxville will be the Tigers 15th super regional since the format began in 1999 and their fourth time on the road.
They lost the previous three — 1999 at Alabama, 2001 at Tulane (played at Zephyr Field in Metairie) and 2002 at Rice.
But LSU had not won a regional on the road since 1999 until last weekend’s climb through the losers bracket to eventually beat the No. 14 national-seeded Ducks in consecutive days.
LSU was one of six of the nine Southeastern Conference teams in regionals to advance. Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Tennessee are all hosting, while LSU and Ole Miss will be on the road. Florida, South Carolina and Alabama did not advance. The Tigers were also the lone Louisiana team of the four in the NCAA Tournament to move on. Louisiana Tech, Southern University and McNeese State did not advance.