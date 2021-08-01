Iowa rode a prolific offense to the Class 3A state softball championship game. Two cornerstones of that offense are juniors Ana Alexander and Kamryn Broussard.
Broussard brought the power, hitting .477 with 13 home runs, 57 RBIs, 59 runs, and 13 steals.
“When I get to the plate, I am just focusing on making contact, seeing the ball all the way through,” Broussard said. “I try to help my team out when I get to the plate.”
Alexander, who hit .590 with 25 RBIs and 58 runs, looks for holes in the opponent’s defense.
“When I get to the plate, I just think ‘See the ball, hit the ball,’ ” Alexander said. “If it is there, swing it and see where it goes. If they play short, I try to hit it over them. But if they are back I bunt. I just play the defense where it is.”
The Yellow Jackets scored 11.5 runs a game and lost to Jena 12-10 in the state championship game.
“We lifted (weights) in the offseason,” Broussard said. “At practice we worked on a lot of hitting; we had the pitching machine before the games and we just focused. We were focused on seeing the ball and making sure we make contact.” If we are in a situation to score, she is going to get the ball into the outfield.”
Both were named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state and American Press All-Southwest Louisiana Big Schools softball team.
“Both of them work well under pressure,” Iowa head coach Kenzie Singletary said. “They zone in when they know it is time to go to work. They find a way to make it happen.
“Ana is good at being aware of the situation and what needs to happen as far as if she needs to bunt or pop it over the infield. Kamryn is good at driving them into the outfield."
Neither has slowed down in the offseason. They helped lead Louisiana Hotshots-Anderson win the National Fastpitch Alliance 16U championship two weeks ago in Ruston.
“When we are not playing, I play tournament ball,” Broussard said. “Even when we are not in season, I still work — hit and practice every day to get better.”
Alexander said she thinks the Yellow Jackets will be better next season as they focus on finishing games.
“Sometimes in the end, we don’t push as hard as we do in the beginning,” Alexander said. “I think we can push a little harder late in the game. If we work harder, our lineup one through nine, is dangerous. We are only losing two starters.”
Broussard said she thinks Iowa will make another run at the state title in 2022.
“I think we are going to keep working and keep practicing and doing what we have to do as a team to get back to where we were,” she said.