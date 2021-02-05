The Lacassine Cardinals have been weathering storms all season, and that won't change anytime soon.
The Cardinals rallied Wednesday to beat Bell City in their first game back from a two-week COVID-19 quarantine and have another big test tonight.
"We had our first real practice Tuesday and we went and played (Wednesday)," Lacassine head coach Jeremy Hollier said. "We were pretty much where we were when we went into quarantine. It was difficult, but it has been a difficult year for them, so they are used to handling the adversity. They handled it well. At points, we looked like a team that had not played in two weeks. In the second half, we gritted through it. That was a good thing for us, showing that mental toughness."
Lacassine (15-7, 2-0) hosts fellow unbeaten District 7-B rival Hathaway (19-3, 4-0) at 6 p.m.
"They push the ball up the floor well," Hollier said of the Hornets. "They are really difficult in transition and they have a lot of kids that can score. It really tests your defense. If they get hot, we have to weather the storm."
Hathaway enters the game on a six-game win streak and have been able to get back into a routine.
"Our school went back to a normal schedule and it has allowed our kids to get back to normal," Hathaway head coach Courtneé Young said. "We haven't had to quarantine since the first few weeks of the season. We are back in the shape we need to be in."
Hathaway has been expanding its offensive threats lately, including Chloey Guidry, Lamiyah Sanchez, point guard Madison Suire and seventh-grader Sienna Guidry, who comes off the bench.
"It seems like we are mostly known for our defense, but I have been noticing lately that our scoring has picked up, and it is not just one player that can score," Young said. "I have kids that are scoring, and that has really helped."
The teams met three times last year, including the Class B semifinals, which Hathaway won by 10 points.
"I know they have the big girl (forward Vanessa Duhe and the (Sydnie) Cooley guard that is pretty good," Young said. "We know what to expect on both ends, and they know what to expect."