Back in the semifinals for the first time since 2015, the Kinder Yellow Jackets know there is no margin for error after escaping the quarterfinals with a double-overtime win over Loreauville.
"Anytime you are playing this time of year, it is a blessing," Kinder head coach Bret Fuselier said. "We are fortunate enough to be here.
"You have to have a lot of things go your way to make this deep of a run. The last couple of weeks we have put ourselves in some holes, and our kids have found a way to dig themselves out and move on. There is a lot of teams that would like to be in the situation that we are in. Judging off what we have seen from these kids this year, we are going to be ready to play with all the adversity that we have faced this year. We just want to finish this out and be playing next week."
The No. 6 Yellow Jackets (8-2) will head to Northeast La. tonight to take on No. 2 Mangham (11-0) in a rematch of the 2015 Class 2A finals, a 35-20 Kinder win.
"Mangham is one of those schools that traditionally has a strong football team," Fuselier said. "In 2015, we did beat them in the state championship. It might not be fresh in their minds, but I am sure that it is in the back of their minds.
"It is all about Friday night and how you play between the lines. I am sure they will be ready this Friday."
Fuselier has preached ball security this week after the Yellow Jackets coughed up the ball five times last week.
"We had a talk this week," Fuselier said. "When you get this deep in the playoffs, the better the teams get.
"Good teams will make you pay. They are good enough without the help, and we don't need to help them out. It is our focus every week. We talked about ball security every week. We have gotten better each week. We definitely don't want to put ourselves behind the eight-ball this week."
Mangham averages 45.5 points a game led by senior quarterback Kaleb Pleasant (85-154-5, 1,452 yards, 18 TD / 980 yards, 10 TD) and senior running back Cam Wilmore (1,045 yards, 23 TD). While the Dragons have favored its ground game lately, the Yellow Jackets can't take their eyes off the passing game.
"Their (Mangham) mindset has changed on offense," Fuselier said. "Right now they are a team that wants to establish the run first.
"You can't get too caught up with that because their quarterback can throw it a mile. They have two receivers on the outside that are 6-2. Their slot receivers are shorter, but they are quick and will make you miss. You have to be prepared for everything when you play them. What stands out to me on film is their size upfront. It will be one of the bigger teams we have faced all year."
Since allowing 43 points to 3A No. 3 Lake Charles College Prep in Week 2, Kinder has allowed just 8.9 points per game and won eight consecutive games. Offensively, Kinder has averaged 40.4 points a game during the streak led by running backs Tylan Ceasar (957 yards, 15 TD) and Bryce Laughlin (410 yards, 9 TD).
"The biggest thing is the resiliency of this team," Fuselier said. "We came out with a slow start this season and built off of that.
"We had some young kids in the lineup that had some growing up to do. We faced some adversity, and we had new kids that moved here from the hurricane. Right now we are playing our best ball on offense. Our execution on offense has been good the past three or four weeks. Our defense keeps making plays. Early in the season, they had to keep us in ball games and give us a chance to win."