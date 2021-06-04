Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo
at West Cal Arena, June 3
1st go-round, 1st performance results
Bareback riding
Athlete, School. Pts.
1, Jacob Owens, Home School. 63
Travis Ragsdale, Home School. NS
Mason Ortego, West Feliciana. NS
Saddle Bronc riding
Athlete, School. Pts.
Coy Hebert, Jeff Davis. 73
Jace Nixon, St. Louis. NS
Barrel racing
Athlete, School. Tm.
Kylie Cliburn, Dutchtown. 16.080
Avery Tate, Rayne. 16.532
Anna Forsythe, Home School. 16.918
Camryn Richard, Sam Houston. 17.129
Cheyenne Seaux, LCA. 17.179
Lindsey Lee, Buckeye. 17.213
Katelyn Schlang, St. Louis. 17.351
Alyssa Culpepper, Lakeside. 17.416
McKenzie Gauthier, False River. 17.549
Alyssa Gary, Iowa. 17.795
Krysta Theriot, Southside. 18.033
Mariah Crosby, Riverfield. 18.422
Laney Walker, Rosepine. 19.101
Makenna Fairchild, St. Amant 30.677
Tie down roping
Athlete, School. Tm.
Jacob Coleman, Downsville. 14.66
Dominic Broussard, Delcambre. 15.01
Jayce Reeves, S. Beauregard. 23.52
Colby Creamer, Lakeview. 23.86
Collin Arnould, N. Vermilion. NT
Drake Carret, Teurlings Cath. NT
Will Harris, Cedar Creek. NT
Jacob Townsend, Magnolia. NT
Matthew Weeks, Home School. NT
Gatlin Martin, Jeff Davis. NT
Jayden Broussard, Teurlings. NT
Cayden Summers, Univ. View. NT
Breakaway roping
Athlete, School. Tm.
Meadow Raymond, Oak Grove. 2.38
Claire Vincent, Jeff Davis. 2.88
Mackenzie Floyd, Scared Heart. 3.54
Kynslee Fruge, Iowa. 4.00
Kaylee Fruge, Iowa. 12.51
Kinley Leblanc, Bell City. 12.92
Abby Hillman, Riverfield. 13.26
Sydnie Romero, Jeff Davis. NT
Lexi Lege, Acadiana. NT
Mattie Waite, Sulphur. NT
Harlee Styron, Jeff Davis. NT
Karli Kyle, Sam Houston. NT
Kallie Deveer, Dutchtown. NT
Kylie Cliburn, Dutchtown. NT
Anna Williams, Tioga. NT
Cheyenne Seaux, LCA. NT
Stoney Raymond, Oak Grove. NT
Steer wrestling
Athlete, SchoolTm.
Gatlin Martin, Jeff Davis 4.04
Will Harris, Cedar Creek. 4.79
Kase Busby, Hicks. 5.09
Gabe Leonard, Bell City. 19.94
Judd Morrison, S. Beauregard. NT
Goat tying
Athlete, School. Tm.
Mackenzie Floyd, Sacred Heart. 9.17
Alyssa Culpepper, Lakeside. 9.15
Mattie Waite, Sulphur. 9.44
Meadow Raymond, Oak Grove. 10.71
Addison Kay, Bell City. 10.80
Anna Williams, Tioga. 11.20
Darbi Demoss, Magnolia. NT
Team roping
Athlete, School. Tm.
Channing Johnson, S. Beauregard
Wyatt Risinger, Junction City. 8.92
Mason Richard, S. Beauregard
Jayce Reeves, S. Beauregard. 8.94
Matthew Weeks, Home School
Gatlin Martin, Jeff Davis. 15.78
Luke Dubois, Parkview
Corey Reid, Home School. 13.87
Judd Morrison, S. Beauregard
Hadley Morrison, S. Beauregard 24.25
Kolby Lasyone, Winnfield
Chance Hebert, S. Beauregard. 24.46
Rance Fike, Home School
Layton Cormier, Acadiana. NT
Cayden Summers, Univ. View
Hayden Aymond, Buckeye. NT
John Murphy, Bell City
Spencer Judice, Rayne. NT
Kase Busby, Hicks
Will Thibodeaux, Oak Hill. NT
Pole bending
Athlete, School. Tm.
Mariah Crosby, Riverfield. 20.473
Millie Frey, Acad. Sacred Heart. 20.694
Anna Forsythe, Home School. 21.256
Sarah Fontenot, Acadiana 21.660
Camryn Richard, Sam Houston. 21.797
Alyssa Culpepper, Lakeside. 22.482
Grace Caskey, Calvin. 26.133
Laney Walker, Rosepine. 26.685
Turner Frasier, Ruston. 26.771
Katelyn Schlang, St. Louis. 27.141
Makenna Fairchild, St. Amant. 33.119
Samantha Vidrine, Ville Platte. 33.982
Krysta Theriot, Southside. NT
Bull riding
Athlete, School. Pts.
Dustin Caswell, Home School. NS
Kolby Stelly, Home School. NS
Taylor Allen, Livonia. NS
Trey Carroll, Parkview Christian. NS