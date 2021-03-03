Keeping it simple worked out for the Reeves Raiders, who earned their second trip to the Class C state championship game in three years by beating top-seeded Gibsland-Coleman 46-34 Tuesday at Burton Coliseum.
The Raiders (16-5) will face defending champion Hicks (29-7), which beat Plainview 62-26 in the other semifinal.
Reeves packed the paint against Giblsland-Coleman, hoping to contest inside shots and force the Bulldogs (16-4) into 3-point shots. It worked as the Bulldogs shot 17 percent from the floor.
The Raiders got a boost from reserve Shelbi Miller, who was perfect on four 3-point attempts, including back-to-back baskets in the third quarter to extend the Raiders' lead to nine.
Gibsland never got closer than five the rest of the way.
Faith Cauthron led Reeves with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Miller finished with 12.
Dronet said the Raiders' experience on the big stage helped.
"We have been here before and they hadn't so I figured they would have more nerves than us," he said. "We wanted all five girls inside the 3-point line. You can't take away everything, but we wanted to contest layups. If they got hot from the outside, we would have had to adjust, but they never did."
Gibsland-Coleman shot 1 of 15 in the first quarter, scoring three points. The Bulldogs scored the first seven points of the second quarter to take a 10-6 lead, but Reeves closed the quarter with a 9-2 lead to regain the lead for good.
Kehonesty Williams led Gibsland-Coleman with 21 points.
Louisiana-Monroe signee Chloe Wilbanks scored 27 points to lead Hicks over Plainview. The Pirates won the Class B championship in 2019 and the Class C title last year.