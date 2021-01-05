LSU coach Ed Orgeron has been doing some of his best recruiting lately.
Or re-recruiting, if you will, of players already on campus.
Defensive tackle Glen Logan on Monday was the latest Tiger senior to announce that he will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic to return for a langniappe season.
Most years LSU seems to have problems getting juniors to stick around instead of bolting for the NFL draft.
But Logan's return means that next season the Tigers could potentially have all senior returning starters in the defensive front four — three of them back for a second senior year.
Logan joins fellow tackle Neil Farrel and defensive end Andre Anthony in taking advantage of the extra year.
"Let's do this thing again. What y'all say," Logan said via a Twitter post directed at Farrell and Anthony, who'd previously decided to return.
Ali Gaye, a junior college transfer who got most of the starts at the other defensive end, also said he will be back for his senior year rather than taking an early look at the draft.
It leaves LSU especially deep on the defensive front as younger players such as Jaqueline Roy, BJ Ojulari and Joseph Evans also emerged as key contributors in the rotation.
They will see familiar faces across the trenches.
Center Liam Shanahan, a transfer from Harvard who became the glue of the offensive line, will also take advantage of getting a mulligan on his senior season.
Junior guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines have also said they'll be back.,
Ingram was considered the most likely to bolt for the NFL.
Thus far, no juniors who finished the season have declared for the draft and the only seniors who've said they won't be back are linebacker Jabril Cox, wide receiver Racey McMath, fullback/tight end Tory Carter and punter Zach Von Rosenberg.
Of course, that list doesn't include star receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, who opted out before last season even began.
They were joined by leading receiver Terrace Marshall, who opted out just before the Alabama game. A week later promising freshman tight end Arik Gilbert opted out and announced over last weekend that he was entering the transfer portal.