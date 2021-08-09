Pro named for city’s new Mallard Golf Club

Jonathan Jester was named head pro at the new Mallard Golf Club by Sterling Golf, Inc., the management company for the course. He previously served as the head professional at Gray Plantation.
Located off McNeese Street in the Morganfield residential area, the course is expected to open for play in September.
A member of the Professional Golf Association of America as well as of the U.S. Golf Teachers Federation, Jester also served as the head pro at the Holly Ridge Golf Course in Harbinger, North Carolina, during his career.
A native of New York, Jester was a two-sport letterwinner at Lebanon Valley (Pa.) College and is a veteran of the Marine Corps.
He also served as the professional at a sporting goods in Lake Charles before joining Gray Plantation in 2014.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Jester said about the career move. “It’s great to be getting the city course back going again for all of the golfers in the area.”
Jester is also involved with area junior golf programs and this weekend is coaching the area all-star team at the Gulf States PGA sectional playoffs.
He serves as the director of the annual Lake Charles Cup which has matched Mallard Cove (now Mallard Golf Club), Gray Plantation and The National in Westlake in a Ryder Cup-style team competition.
—
Lake Charles will host the Louisiana men’s mid-amateur this week and area standouts will be in the mix of those having a shot at the title.
The event tees off Friday through Sunday at L’Auberge’s Contraband Bayou golf course, which is expected to play to about 7,000 yards.
“This is our favorite tournament,” said Matt Nicholas, a former champion (2009) and one of about 17 area golfers scheduled to compete.
“I’m probably speaking for all 25 (years) and older who actually have a chance to compete. This is the one I look forward to almost all year. You knock out the college kids, put together a good week and have your best game and you can definitely win.”
Besides Nicholas, who has won more area city (Lake Charles, Westlake, Sulphur) championships than anyone, 2018 mid-am champion Hank Shaheen and former McNeese State standout Robby Going are considered to be the top area players expected to make a run at the title.
Nicholas also counts 2019 champion Derek Busby, runner-up Greg Berthelot, Patrick Christovich and Andrew Noto — all from out of area — among other favorites.
The tournament was not played last year because of COVID-19, but in 2019 Nicholas, Shaheen and Going all finished in the top 10 with Nicholas holding down fourth place.
—
Club champions were crowned last week at Gray Plantation. Craig Trosclair won the men’s title and 14-year-old Mattie Purghan won the women’s title.
Trosclair shot 76-72—148 to win with Bruce Eisen posting 75-75—150 for second and Sid Bradley (76-80—156) and Ben Drouilhet (73-83—156) tying for third.
Purghan shot 72-78—150 for the ladies crown and Zach Robertson scored an 80 to defend his boys junior title.
In other divisions, Vera Cormier won the senior women’s crown, Bobbie Arnold the super senior and Isabella Callaba the girls junior title.
—
Area junior players turned in good efforts last week in the Louisiana Junior Golf Tour outing at the Tchefuncta Country Club, Collin Jones and Landen East placed in the top 10 in the boys division and Isabella Bradley placed fifth in the girls.
Both Jones and East were among the leaders after the first day with 68 and 69, respectively. Jones went on to tie for fifth place with 68-77—145 while East shot 69-77—146 for eighth place. Also for the boys, Jonathan Perry shot 75-79—154 for a tie for 12th and Landon Beier posted 84-72—156 to tie for 15th.
Bradley shot 87-80—167 for fifth in the girls flight.
Upcoming
Aug. 10-11 — Westlake junior’s city tournament, The National.
Aug. 13-15 — Louisiana men’s mid-amateur, Contraband Bayou (L’Auberge).
Aug. 14-15 — Westlake women’s and men’s senior city tournaments, The National.
Aug. 27-29 — Westlake men’s city tournament, The National.
Oct. 2-3 — Louisiana Junior Tour Championship, Lake Charles Country Club.
Oct. 8 — Vic and Terry Stelly Memorial, Lake Charles Country Club.
Oct. 9-10 — Sulphur men’s city tournament, Frasch Park.
Oct. 2-3 — The National club championships.
Oct. 29 — Chamber SWLA tournament, Gray Plantation.
Oct. 30 — The National MGA Shootout.
—
Louis Bonnette has written about local golf for the American Press since 1971. His column appears each Sunday. Contact him at 274-5689 or lbonnette@mcneese.edu