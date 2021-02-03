Pressure point: Late run propels Lady K’s

LONGVILLE — South Beauregard struggled offensively most of game Tuesday evening, but the Lady K's scored when it mattered, going on a 10-point run to close out a 41-35 win over District 4-3A rival Westlake.
"We started putting more pressure on the ball and started doing what we do — running, driving and kicking," South Beauregard head coach Susan Johnson said. "We were playing not to lose instead of going out their in the first half and playing to win and playing our game.
"We have a lot of work. We have to get back to the Lady K way."
Westlake (10-6, 2-4) took a 35-31 lead with 4:06 remaining after Donarayina Guillory grabbed a rebound and fed the ball to Brooklyn Sibley for a layup. But a technical foul on a jump ball 25 seconds later jump-started the Lady K's. Kayleigh Hudler hit one of two free throws then drilled a 3-pointer from the corner to tie the score at 35.
Hudler set up the go-ahead basket with a defensive rebound and long pass to Dayla Simon, who hit a jumper just inside the 3-point arc for a 37-35 lead with 2:08 left. Simon led South Beauregard with 10 points.
Simon and Jalyn Williams hit a pair of free throws each in the final minute to hold off the Rams.
South Beauregard (17-3, 5-1) led by as many as nine points in the first half, but shot 30 percent and turned the ball over 14 times.
"We did that to ourselves," Johnson said. "Now, she (Westlake head coach Gloria Fontenot) did a great job of preparing the girls, and Gloria always does.
"I knew it wasn't going to be the same Westlake team that we beat by 30 something at their place. I tried telling the girls that. I was afraid they came out thinking it was going to be a walk in the park, and I tried telling them it was not going to be the same team. We have to take care of the basketball. We have been preaching it. We had way too many turnovers if we want to make it to state and win the big one."
After trailing most of the first half, Westlake's Destiny Peltier evened the scored at 21 with a steal and layup 24 seconds into the first half.
Westlake forced South Beauregard into six consecutive turnovers and eight consecutive scoreless possessions, but didn't take the lead until Peltier scored off another turnover for a 27-25 lead with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
Peltier, who finished with 11 points along with Guillory, gave Westlake its largest lead, 33-28, with 5:54 left in the game, scoring off a steal.
District 4-3A
S. Beauregard 41
Westlake 35
Westlake (10-6, 2-4): Destiny Peltier 11, Donarayina Guillory 11. South Beauregard (17-3, 5-1): Dayla Simon 10.