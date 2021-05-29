LaGrange senior Jeriah Warren was named recipient of the annual Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year award after helping the Gators win a second consecutive Class 4A state basketball championship.
“The award, which honors not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court,” read a news release.
Warren, a University of Florida signee, averaged 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks as Gators went 30-1 and repeated as state champs with a win over Huntington in the championship game.
Warren was previously voted Class 4A MVP and Miss Basketball by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The Miss Basketball award honors to state’s top player
MOVING ON: DeRidder High graduate Domonique Davis announced last week that she will transfer from LSU to Southern Mississippi.
Earlier this spring, Davis announced that she would transfer from LSU, where she spent two seasons. Davis appeared in 15 games, starting seven this season. She averaged 1.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. She had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists in a December win over Louisiana-Lafayette.
HIGH FLIER: Washington-Marion graduate and Alabama athlete Christian Edwards finished second in triple jump Friday at the NCAA East Preliminary Meet in Jacksonville, Florida.
Edwards, who entered the meet ranked seventh nationally, qualified for the NCAA championship meet with a mark of 53 feet, 91/4 inches.
The national meet will be June 9-12 at the University of Oregon in Eugene.
Edwards earned all-Southeastern Conference second-team honors after finishing second in the triple jump and fifth in the high jump at the SEC Championships in College Station, Texas.
The Crimson Tide men’s team finished second in the team race. He had a wind-aided best triple jump of 54-2 and a career best of 7-1½ in the high jump.
Edwards is eligible for the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials as the No. 14-ranked American triple jumper, with a best of 54-6, set earlier this year at NCAA Indoor Championships, where he finished fourth.