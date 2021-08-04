Prep football: Back to practice for teams, regroup after disjointed year

Prep football is back with fall practice in full swing. For five Southwest Louisiana programs, it has been a little longer than usual as they get ready to play their first varsity games since the 2019 season.
While most of the teams in the area managed to eke out a hurricane-shortened 2020 season, the damage plus the coronavirus pandemic proved to be too extensive for Barbe, Sam Houston, La-Grange, Washington-Marion and Elton. But that has not dampened the excitement for the 2021 season.
“I don’t know who is more energetic, the team or coaches,” LaGrange head coach Marrico Wilson said. “It was kind of a boring year for us as coaches. For us to get back to it, we are all excited for this upcoming year.
“It has been a tough task, but we have been hitting it head-on. We are doing what we can regardless of what happened to our school this past year.”
Teams that didn’t conduct spring practice can put on full pads on Thursday, while all other schools can go full pads on Aug. 12.
“These kids are super excited,” Sam Houston firstyear head coach Chad Davis said. “They can’t wait to get out. They had a good summer and spring went well.”
LaGrange lost all of its equipment to storm-related damage and couldn’t field a junior varsity team. W-M also did not field a varsity or JV team. Wilson said most of his players are back with about 50 expected when they start practice today, but many are still rebuilding.
“We are still missing a few that are not able to come back due to housing or they are just going to stay where they are at — most of them are seniors,” Wilson said. “With everything that is going on, it was still a problem with some living out of town having problems getting to workouts daily.
“I have still have kids that were working on homes. It has been a tough summer, but the bulk of kids are showing up.”
Sam Houston and Barbe were able to field JV teams last year but had several varsity players, especially seniors, transfer to other schools. Davis said most of those underclassmen who transferred temporarily are back.
“Everyone that wasn’t a senior last year and went and played somewhere else are all back,” Davis said.
“We put together a JV season. They played five games to give them the opportunity to still be able to play. A lot of guys moved off and played at other schools. For the ones that were here we tried to do something. It was good to see everyone and get back on the field and get back into a routine. Spring was really good for us.”