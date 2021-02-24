Oklahoma State continued its dominant early season form, shutting out McNeese State 5-0 Tuesday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond.
Cheyenne Factor homered and drove in two runs to lead No. 10 Oklahoma State (9-0), which has won 21 consecutive games over the last two seasons.
The shutout was the sixth of the year and third in two days for OSU, which swept a doubleheader against Lamar on Monday.
Carrie Eberle (3-0) allowed two hits, to the first two batters she faced, and struck out four. She retired the last 10 batters she faced. OSU has outscored opponents 80-16.
McNeese (3-6) starter Saleen Flores allowed one run, Factor's solo homer to center in the first inning, over the first four innings to keep McNeese in the game.
OSU took control with a two-out, three-run fifth inning. Factor singled to score Avery Hobson and Alysen Febrey followed with a two-run double to center field.
McNeese's best scoring opportunity came in the first inning when Jil Poullard reached on a bunt single and Kaylee Lopez followed with a single. Eberle escaped the jam by retiring the next three batters on a fly ball, strikeout and pop-up.
McNeese got runners on in one more inning, when Haylee Brinlee led off with a walk. The inning ended with two ground balls, the second a double play.
Each of McNeese's losses have come to nationally ranked teams. The brutal early season schedule continues tonight, when McNeese travels to face No. 9 Louisiana-Lafayette. The Ragin' Cajuns (5-0) beat Eastern Illinois 9-0 in their home opener Tuesday.