Erika Piancastelli is used to breaking records and making history.
The former McNeese State softball All-American won Southland Conference Player of the Year all four seasons she was in college. She also owns multiple school and conference records.
But on July 27, Piancastelli added more history to her name as she and the Italian National Team defeated Great Britain 5-0 to win the final of the World Baseball Softball Confederation Women's Softball Europe/Africa Qualification Event.
The win clinched the Italians a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and in the process made Piancastelli the first McNeese athlete to qualify for the Summer Olympics, according to the McNeese athletics. Former McNeese pole vaulter Michelle Rzepka participated in the 2010 Winter Olympics for Team USA in the two-woman bobsled.
"It was unreal," Piancastelli said of the moment Italy got the final out against Great Britain. "I just remember getting the last out and running straight for my team. It honestly has not sunken in yet, which is crazy. We keep telling each other in our group chat, ‘We're going to the Olympics,' every single day because we still don't believe it. What this team did this summer will never be forgotten in the history of Italy softball."
In the qualifiers, Piancastelli hit .294 (5-for-17), fairly pedestrian numbers by her standards. But as she's known to do, Piancastelli hit a huge home run when Italy needed it most.
After going through the opening-round group stage with a 3-0 record, Italy faced the Netherlands in the first game of the super round and fell behind 4-0 after the top half of the first inning. After the Italians got a run back in the bottom of the first, they tied the score in the bottom of the second thanks to a Emily Patricia Carson three-run home run. Piancastelli came to the plate and blasted an 0-2 Ginger de Weert pitch over the left-field fence to give Italy a 5-4 lead. The Italians tacked on two more runs to win 7-4.
Although the time of game and situation was different, it did bear resemblance to the home run Piancastelli hit for McNeese in the 2018 SLC Tournament championship game against Nicholls State that tied the score at 2; the Cowgirls went on to win 4-2.
With all the big home runs Piancastelli has hit, she admitted that she has a new favorite.
"The one against the Netherlands may be my favorite one now," she said. "Every day leading up to the qualifiers I had imagined my at-bat against the Netherlands. I thought the final was going to be Italy versus Netherlands, so I imagined myself hitting the game-winning home run to qualify us for the Olympics.
"Even though that game wasn't the game that qualified us, hitting a home run against our rivals in such an important moment of the game was huge. I will never forget that moment and the emotions I felt the entire game."
The softball games in the Tokyo Olympics will start on July 22. The six teams that qualify will play in a round-robin format which will be followed by the bronze- and gold-medal games. The USA, Italy and Japan (as the host nation) are the three countries that have qualified.
The adjustment moving overseas for Piancastelli — who was born in Modena, Italy, but moved to Carlsbad, California, when she was a child — has been gone well, she said. While she said she does miss her friends in the States, all of her family is in Italy and her teammates are like sisters.
She said she hopes to come back to the U.S. in October or November. Other than that, she said her plan is to train with her team with the intention of going to Tokyo and enjoying success.
"In between now and the Olympics, we need to focus on training," Piancastelli said. "Our training is going to be increased as far as level and frequency in order to put us in the best chance to win a medal."