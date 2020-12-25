Physical linemen key to Kinder ground game

The Kinder offense didn't look much like a state championship unit in a season-opening 10-7 loss to St. Louis, a defeat in which the lone Yellow Jackets score came on a short drive off a Saints turnover.
But, the Jackets found their groove as the season went along. In their current eight-game winning streak, the Jackets are averaging 38 points per game. They have a chance to end the season on a high note when they play Many for the Class 2A state championship Sunday in Natchitoches.
Kinder offensive coordinator Justin Reed said inexperience was a factor early in the season.
"It was rough at first," Reed said. "Not only did we have kids who were not in our program last year, we had young kids who had not played much ball.
"We had to figure out what they were comfortable with, what they did best, what they had (the) most confidence in and build on that. As the season has gone on, we have gotten much better at running our offense, mastering our core plays. It is a testament to those guys for staying the course, believing in one another, and having confidence in the coaching staff to get them in the right place."
The Jackets have improved on the ground and through the air over the course of the season. Running back Tylan Ceasar has 1,005 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns while quarterbacks Graham Fawcett and Griffin Cooley have combined for 598 passing yards with nine touchdowns and one interception.
"Our offene is playing well; the run game has been a strong point," Reed said. "Our quarterback (Fawcett) has done a good job of reading the run game and calling the right plays to the right front. He does not get enough credit for how he throws the football. He has gotten a lot better and we're not scared to give him those opportunities."
Reed said improved play up front has led the offensive improvement. Dylan John was the lone lineman with starting experience before this season.
"They had to take a lot of coaching," Reed said. (Assistant) Coach Zack Montou has done a good job with them. We have a very rule-based offense; they had to learn all of those and have gotten better as the season has gone on. They have become better at being more physical. That is what we hang our hat on, being more physical than the team across the ball from us."
Reed said he expects the championship game to be a tough one in the trenches.
"Many is aggressive and physical," he said. "They play an unorthodox style we are not used to preparing for. We are going to have to be locked in during practice this week in case we have to do some things we haven't done in the past. They have some guys that really pop on tape, that play hard and play physical. We are going to have to match that intensity."
The Jackets have shown both mental and physical toughness throughout the season.
"It has taken a lot of mental toughness on their part," Reed said of his players. "They did some hard things that are not necessarily the most fun, like summer workouts, not knowing if they were going to have a season. We did not have many close games in district. As the playoffs have gone on, we have had closely contested ballgames. Their ability to hang in there and not flinch when things are not going their way, their ability to respond, their resiliency, has really been impressive."