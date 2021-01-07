That didn't take long.
LSU filled two of its critical staff openings one day after head coach Ed Orgeron interviewed the relatively unknown duo whom he hopes will recapture the firepower of the 2019 national championship offense.
Both come from the NFL's Carolina Panthers on the recommendation of first-year offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who spent the 2019 season helping guide the Tigers' record-setting offense.
Orgeron said Jake Peetz will be LSU's new offensive coordinator while D.J. Mangas will be his right-hand man as passing game coordinator.
Peetz was the Panthers' quarterback coach last season, while Mangas was an offensive assistant. That is a position similar to the one Brady had with the New Orleans Saints before Orgeron hired him to help then offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger install the wide-open offense that produced LSU's national title.
Ensminger retired from on-field coaching after the Tigers' 5-5 season to move into an analyst role. LSU parted ways with Scott Linehan, who had replaced Brady as the passing game coordinator.
LSU ranked fifth in the Southeastern Conference with 433.9 yards per game — fourth in passing (312.2 ypg) and 12th in rushing (121.7 ypg) — and sixth in scoring (32 ppg).
Orgeron said the new hires' connection to Brady, who won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach in his lone season at LSU, was a key factor in bringing them to the Tigers.
"Both Jake and D.J. come highly recommended from one of the premier and innovative offensive coaches in the game in Joe Brady," said Orgeron.
Mangas will be returning to LSU — he spent the 2019 season as an offensive analyst with the Tigers and sat next to Brady in the press box during games.
"He did a tremendous job in his one season with us in 2019 working alongside Joe to produce one of the most explosive and productive offenses in college football history," Orgeron said in a statement issued by LSU.
"I was fortunate enough to be a part of the 2019 team and see exactly what this offense and these players are capable of," Mangas said in the LSU news release. "It fires me up to see the potential we have for the 2021 offense. I can't wait to meet with the rest of the staff, coaches, and players and get to work."
The 37-year-old Peetz, a former cornerback at Nebraska in his home state, has seven years of NFL experience and four in the college game, including two stints as an analysts at Alabama under Nick Saban (2013, 2018) concentrating on quarterbacks.
"He spent a season coaching alongside and learning from Joe so we couldn't be more excited about Jake joining our staff," Orgeron said. "His knowledge of football, combined with the players we have on our roster, will make for a dynamic offense for LSU in 2021."
Peetz was the Panthers' running backs coach in 2019 before Brady made him quarterbacks coach last season.
He was also the quarterbacks coach with the NFL's Raiders in 2017 after spending the previous two seasons as an offensive analyst in Oakland. He had previous NFL coaching stints with Washington and Jacksonville.
Peetz said in a statement that he was excited for the opportunity to join Orgeron and the LSU program.
"Dealing with Coach O and (Athletic Director) Scott Woodward through this process has shown me the commitment made to winning more national championships," Peetz said. "I am grateful to be a part of that. We can't wait to get to work."
Orgeron has three coaching vacancies to fill, including the all-important job of defensive coordinator for a unit that struggled mightily last season under Bo Pelini, ranking last in the 14-team SEC in total defense (492 ypg) and passing yards (323 ypg) while allowing 34.9 points per game (10th in SEC).
He also needs a defensive line coach and secondary coach.