The annual Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Golf Classic was postponed until May 17-18 due to the coronavirus.
The tournament pairings party and 18-hole scramble tournament were scheduled for April 5-6 at the Golden Nugget's championship 18-hole golf course in Lake Charles. The closure of all Louisiana casino facilities forced the event to be postponed.
Registration remains open for the event, along with participation opportunities for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, June 25-27 in Natchitoches.
Nearly 30 teams and sports celebrities, including nearly two dozen Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame members, participated in the 2019 event.