Fishing report

Big Lake
"Fishing is pretty good," said Capt. Kevin Broussard of Cajun Paradise Lodge and Charters, adding that there were nice trout in Lake Charles, Prien Lake and Turners Bay.
"Soft plastics and live shrimp (are) the best (baits)," Broussard said.
He reported redfish action was fair, but the best reports were coming from east bank of Big Lake. Also, wind permitting there were bull reds at the jetties. Broussard said he likes live shrimp and Gulp Swimming Mullet.
"Most all of our anglers this week brought mixed catches of fish back to the cleaning table," said Capt. Buddy Oakes of Hackberry Rod and Gun.
Oakes said all of their guides fished last week with live shrimp. Redfish and trout were coming from behind The Weirs (Lambert and Grand bayous) on the south end of the lake, plus the south bank of West Cove.
"They found most of the flat fish (flounder) in back of marsh on the south end of the lake," Oakes said.
"Trout fishing on Big Lake has remained decent in recent days," said tackle specialist Jeff Conley, adding that it gets especially good when the wind dies down.
Conley said he likes soft plastics like the Lil John's and Matrix Shads that have been catching a lot of fish. He said he likes suspending baits like the Lele lure and Mirrodine. Good colors include chicken on a chain and golden bream have been great colors on soft plastics. Chartreuse-and-pink have been doing the trick on the suspending lures, he said.
A few better fish were being caught on topwater as well in various colors. Flounder were being caught on the south end of the lake in West Cove on Berkley Swimming Mullet in chartreuse-and-pink. He suggested fishing them on a quarter-ounce jighead and drag them slowly along the bottom.
Calcasieu River
"Fishing on the Calcasieu River is greatly improved this week from where it has been," said tournament angler Doug Guins.
Water temperatures were in the mid-60s with upper-60s in the back of the bays and the spawn is in full swing with heavily stained conditions, Guins said.
Guins said he has been catching good numbers of fish shallow and plenty of 3-pounders. Most of these fish are spawning and he releases them right back into the water after catching them. Guins said he is concentrating in backwater areas throwing spinnerbaits and swim jigs and covering a lot of water. Guins said he uses these baits to locate spawning fish in shallow water.
Most of the time the spawning fish will not eat the spinnerbait or swim jig, but the will "push" at the bait and give away their location, Guins said. Once located, Guins said he will pitch a Texas-rigged Berkley General or Creature Hawg to the fish. Sometimes it takes multiple pitches to get the fish to eat the bait.
Also, he said he's been able to catch fish that have not moved in to spawn on a crankbait for these bass holding just outside of the spawning area in 5-8 feet of water.
"Fishing should remain good as long as the weather remains stable," Guins said.
Sabine River
"The spawn is in full swing on the Sabine River," Guins said, noting that was catching quality fish up to 5 pounds and in plenty of numbers.
He reported water temps in the mid-60s with stained conditions.
Guins said he has been targeting the backwater areas catching spawning fish. He said he likes spinnerbaits, crankbaits, frogs, swim jigs and Texas-rigged creature baits.
Guins said he is covering lots of water and looking for signs of spawning fish in the shallows. Guins said he can use moving baits to quickly cover shallow water while searching for spawners and then use a Stanley Hollow Body Frog or Texas-rigged creature bait to catch the spawners that won't eat moving baits.
There are fish still staging on the outside of the spawning areas and Guins said he was catching these targeting the 5- to 8-foot depths.
He said bass fishing should remain good as long as we can avoid heavy rains or a drastic drop in temperature.
Please send us your fishing reports. Call 463-3848 or email Joe Joslin at
joejoslinoutdoors@yahoo.com or visit www.joejoslinoutdoors.com.