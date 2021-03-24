Barbe made Sam Houston pay for a series of mistakes, remaining perfect on the high school baseball season and opening District 3-5A play in style with an 8-2 win Tuesday night at McNeese State.
The Bucs (18-0, 1-0) scored two runs on a misplayed fly ball with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Gavin Guidry and J.C. Vsnek scored after hitting consecutive singles with one out then pulling off a double steal to move into scoring position.
Sam Houston (16-3, 0-1) answered with a run in the fifth. Carson Devilier reached on an error, moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on another wild pitch. The Broncos missed an opportunity for further damage when a runner was picked off at second base to end the inning.
Barbe blew the game open with five runs in the fifth inning, capitalizing on a series of Broncos miscues that included two misplayed bunts and two errors. Vanek drove in two runs with a single while Kam Edwards and Ethan Medlin each had a run-scoring hit.
The first four Bucs batters reached by error or by being hit with a pitch. All came around to score.
"It was two great teams, a great game," said Bucs head coach Glenn Cecchini. "It was tight until we had the five-run fifth inning. We hit the ball hard. Our hitting coach (Garin Cecchini) and base running coach (Luke David) saw some things, made some adjustments."
Sam Houston scored a run in the sixth when Andrew Glass singled up the middle and scored on a throwing error.
Barbe starter Jack Walker struck out eight batters over the first four innings, allowing only an infield single to Dylan Thompson.
He pitched a complete game, striking out 14 and allowing two hits.
"Walker was great," Cecchini said. "He throws it up to 94 (mph) and has a great slider. They had some mistakes we were able to capitalize on, but I think we hit the ball hard and got big hits throughout the game."
Broncos starter Alex Norris forced an inning-ending double play to end the first inning and worked around a Guidry single and ball in the second inning, getting a fly ball and grounder to end the inning with Guidry stranded at third.
Norris allowed two unearned runs and three hits in four innings pitched.
Vanek finished with three hits and three RBIs. Guidry added two hits and scored a run. Crawford Courville scored two runs for Barbe.
The loss was the third straight for Sam Houston, which opened the season with 16 consecutive wins.