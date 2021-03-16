The spring of competition is also one of audition.
With three games remaining on the shortened schedule, McNeese is clearly in the rebuilding process. At 1-3 they have taken their lumps and left at least two victories on their own doorstep.
Now it looks like the time to shift from worrying about the final score to thinking about how the pieces all fit together for the fall. Every player on the spring roster is clearly auditioning for their fall rolls.
"This season does mean a lot," Wilson said. "We will continue to exhaust every measure to win games. We will exhaust every measure to improve."
You can add learned to those as well. Players are learning what it takes to win and coaches are learning what players can do in game situations. As Alabama's Nick Saban would say, it's a process.
The Cowboys have gotten better, especially on defense where they had a season-high five sacks last week in the 27-26 overtime loss to Lamar. They also had 12 tackles for loss against a powerfully running game.
"Our defense played well enough to win," said Wilson.
In fact, the Cowboys are five yards and a kick away from likely being 3-1.
"We will continue to learn how to win," said Wilson. "This is new to a lot of guys. We have to find a way to finish the task."
Offense has been the problem, especially finishing drives. The week before it was four turnovers that did in McNeese. This week the kicking game, which had been perfect for three weeks, suffered.
Junior college transfer Jacob Abel missed one extra point, had another blocked in overtime, and pushed a field goal wide to the left. This after starting the year 14-for-14 on kick chances.
"No one feels worse than him," Wilson said of Abel. "We still have confidence in him."
Special teams also suffered two other major miscues. A holding penalty on the second-half kickoff wiped out a 90-yard touchdown return by Mason Pierce. Another flag cost the Cowboys 15 yards when they ran into Barbe grad Kirkland Banks before he could make a fair catch on a punt. That gave Lamar the ball at midfield instead of in their own territory.
"We are not at the point were we can overcome those," said Wilson.
Some areas other than the defense showed improvement. McNeese's young offensive line led a solid run attack that finished with a season-high 283 yards despite the top two rushers going down to injuries.
Still, the passing game is a major concern.
Senior Cody Orgeron has struggled in the new offense, his third in as many seasons. He threw for a career-low 72 yards on just 10-of-17 with an interception. He had accounted for three turnovers the week before at Southeastern, including one at the four-yard line with just over two minutes remaining.
Walker Wood, a transfer from Kentucky, got his first playing time at McNeese, carrying the ball once for 11 yards. Wilson would not say if Wood may see more playing time in the future, only stating all things are on the table.
"We got to be able to throw the ball effectively," Wilson said "We are a better passing team than that. That's not who we are.
"We are going to exhaust every means possible as we go forward. We have to score to win."
McNeese was not very good on third downs against the Cardinals, going just 1-for-9. The Cowboys also managed just 23 snaps in the first half as Lamar held the ball for 21 minutes.
Yet there was a chance to win, just like the week before, giving Wilson something to hang his hat on.
"That is the nature of the sport, you have to finish," said Wilson. "We will learn how to win."
McNeese's next attempt is Saturday at Northwestern State with kickoff set for 4 p.m. After that the Cowboys get a bye week before finishing against the league's two powerhouses, Nicholls and Sam Houston.