High school track and field in Southwest Louisiana saw a resurgence in 2021 with four team championships, the most for the area since 2008.
One of the young stars of the resurgence is Lake Charles College Prep’s JaRell Joseph.
He had a standout sophomore campaign as one of the top sprinters in Southwest Louisiana and helped lead the Trailblazers to their first state title in any sport.
“It was pretty exciting because track is my favorite sport,” Joseph said. “We brought the first state championship to the school.
“I felt proud of myself because I came from not being one of the fastest to being one of the fastest in the area and the state. I can’t necessarily say what I like, but when I run it makes me happy. I can feel this feeling through my body. No other sport makes me feel like that.”
Now get gets a chance to compete on a national stage at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics at Humble High School in Humble, Texas, Aug. 5-8.
He qualified in two events, the 4x400 relay and the 400 run, which has become his specialty over the last season. At the regional meet in Hammond on June 19, he placed second in the 400 with a personal-best time of 49.62 seconds and ran the second leg in the third-place 4x400 team running for U.S. Express out of Baton Rouge.
“It means a lot to me because the real Olympics is my dream,” Joseph said. “My name started going around in Lake Charles a lot more.
“Now, everywhere I go people come up to me and say ‘Your JaRell Joseph, good job; you are going to the Junior Olympics.’ ”
“The 400 just started being my favorite event. I used to not like it because I felt like it wasn’t for me. The 200 used to be my favorite. Now that I see I am good at it, it is my favorite.”
Joseph, who also plays football, said he’s hoping a big performance at the Junior Olympics will bring more notoriety from college recruiters.
“This is a big step for me,” Joseph said. “This the first time I am going to get my name out, and college coaches will start talking to me.
“That is a real big thing. There are a couple of college coaches looking at me, but they want to be sure I am consistent with my times. Right now my ultimate goal is to make it to my dream college, which is the University of Houston.”
Joseph had to battle back from an injury after his freshman year, but he finished fifth in Class 3A in the 400 at state this season and helped lead the Trailblazers to the gold medal in the 4x200, second in the 4x100 and third in the 4x400.
“It was a little bit difficult,” he said. “Track is not something that you can take a break from it and just come back to it and think you are going to be in shape. You have to train 24/7.”
Joseph said he looks up to professional sprinter Noah Lyles and LSU’s Noah Williams, the 2021 NCAA indoor 400 champion.
“I look at their races and try to see how they run their race and their race plans, what they do when they are not running and how they eat and how they train,” Joseph said.