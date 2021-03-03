St. Louis earned a third consecutive shot at the girls state tournament, dominating the fourth quarter in a 48-41 win over St. Thomas More in a Division II semifinal Tuesday night at Burton Coliseum.
The Saints (29-1) will face two-time defending champion Liberty in the championship game Friday in Hammond. Liberty beat St. Louis in the championship game each of the past two seasons. The Patriots advanced with a 58-49 win over Ursuline Academy.
Leading by one point after three quarters, the Saints opened the fourth quarter with a 13-4 run to take a double-digit lead. STM got no closer than five the rest of the way.
"We started playing harder on defense and were able to get some steals and some easy baskets," Saints head coach Tony Johnson said.
"We struggled a bit on offense, but were able to put together some runs at the end to pull it out. It is a credit to the girls, a lot of player don't like to play defense, but they have bought into what we want to do and they can play any defense we throw out there."
Myca Trail led the Saints with 17 points. Paris Guillory added 10, including eight in the decisive fourth quarter.. Olivia Guidry scored 15 points to lead STM.
The Cougars never led after a basket by Trail gave the Saints an 11-10 lead to end the first quarter, but kept within striking distance behind a stingy defense.
"They made some tough shots in the fourth quarter, some contested jumpers," STM head coach Stephen Strojny said. "That's the lowest-percentage shot in basketball, but they made a few of them. We watched them on film and knew that they had a great team."
Trail carried the Saints early, scoring seven points in the first quarter and 13 over the final three. Gabbie Link provided a spark off the bench with six points.
"She's a hustle player and does a great job on defense," Johnson said of Link. "She is our sixth man and has been doing it for us all year. She reads the game very well, knows what we want to do and what spot she needs to go to. We call her ‘Flash,' because she's not very fast, but she does a great job at what we need her to do. Tonight she came up big for us."