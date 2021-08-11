It seems like everything has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the natural disasters that have hit Southwest Louisiana over the last year.
The number of high school football officials has been drastically affected. The local ranks dropped from 110 in 2019 to 81 this season.
“When the pandemic hit us, it scattered them,” said Wendell Christian, regional director of officials. “Then the hurricanes scattered them.
“Last year we basically had six or seven crews that we kept together the entire year. We just serviced games as we could. This year we are trying to get back to normal, but we still have about 81. We lost nine years of growth.”
Christian, who got into officiating in 1988, works as the liaison between principals, coaches and officials with the eight-parish area of Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis, Vernon, Acadia and Evangeline.
Some officials and their families were living out of hotels last season.
“The hurricane was tough,” Christian said. “We had guys that worked their games last year out of a hotel room. Their families were in a hotel room, and they were still covering their games, or we wouldn’t have been able to cover the games last year.”
It is a problem not just limited to Southwest Louisiana. Christian said the Lafayette association usually attracts 20 to 24 recruits a year. They are down to four new officials this year, he said.
Christian said there could be as many as five to six varsity games in the area on Thursday to work around the shortage.
Christian credited a “great working relationship” with area coaches to adjust the schedule and moving all non-varsity games to Mondays.
“(Coaches) have worked with us,” Christian said. “Other associations choose to just pick a game and move it.
“I understand the optics when a school moves a game. There is a whole lot of wheels that you have to stop and turn in another direction from bands to cheerleaders and concessions. I threw this out there months ago to the coaches. I told them I saw a train wreck coming, so they worked within themselves.”
Christian said it has been hard to convince the next generation to become football officials with many juggling long hours at work and family life. Another problem is the verbal abuse from fans and coaches.
“Next time you want to rip an official, maybe just walk off or something,” Christian said. “Just don’t do it.
“They might be hanging on their last thread and about to hang this up. Give them the benefit of the doubt. I have not met anybody in the 35 years of doing this that deliberately did something because they didn’t like a (coach or team). They are doing their best.”
Christian said the quality of officials has improved since the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and Louisiana High School Officials Association implemented a grading system using college officials to evaluate high school officials.
“That has been Lee Sanders’ (LHSAA assistant executive director) initiative for three years, but it is starting to help,” Christian said. “We are seeing a more consistent official out there than we have seen in the past.”
Christian calls it a civic duty to be a football official and essential to the game.
“You get a little bit of compensation, but you don’t cover your expenses,” Christian said. “It is more of a civic duty than anything. Somebody has to do it because they did it for me when I was playing. Someone has to make that sacrifice and give back a little bit.”