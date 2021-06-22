No return: Bianco not in running for LSU job

If indeed he was ever on it, go ahead and scratch Ole Miss’ Mike Bianco from LSU’s baseball coaching wish list.
The former Tiger player and assistant coach announced late Sunday in a statement through the school that he had agreed to a new four-year contract extension with the Rebels, where he is the program’s winningest all-time coach.
“Ole Miss is home for me and my family, and I am committed to bringing championships to Oxford,” he said in the release. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished over the past 21 years, and I look forward to building on that foundation and achieving new levels of success.”
Bianco, whose first head coaching job was at McNeese for three years before taking the Ole Miss job, was considered one of LSU’s top candidates.
“Mike Bianco is our head coach, and with his contract extended to the maximum four years, we look forward to seeing him lead Ole Miss to new heights,” Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said in the statement.
“We understand that the consistent success of our program will generate interest from other schools, and with any coach, there can be personal factors that come into play. Mike and I have been in constant contact and have been able to privately sort fact from fiction.”
Meanwhile, retiring LSU coach Paul Mainieri said on a Virginia radio show over the weekend that he had contacted good friend and Virginia coach Brian O’Connor with overtures toward taking the job. But O’Connor was not interested in leaving Virginia.
“He wouldn’t bite,” Mainieri told the radio show. “He loves it where he’s at.”
O’Connor was Mainieri’s top assistant while the latter was head coach at Notre Dame.
Among others that have mentioned are East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin and, to a lesser degree, Vanderbilt Tim Corbin, whose team is still playing in the College World Series.