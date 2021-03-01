Two hours to the east, a familiar face is waiting for the third-ranked Lake Arthur Tigers at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Marsh Madness girls state basketball tournament.
Lake Arthur (29-4) will take on No. 2 Amite (25-2) tonight at 7:30 at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center in Hammond.
Lake Arthur beat Amite by eight points in the quarterfinals last year.
"I think that we have the people to match what they have," Lake Arthur head coach Vickie Sketoe said. "They play similar to us.
"They are hitting 70 to 80 points a game, and that is what we do. Size-wise we match up pretty good. We just hope we go down and get a win."
Lake Arthur is in the semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons under Sketoe.
Like the Tigers, Amite returns most of its roster from 2019-2020, including junior point guard Jalencia Pierre (22.8 ppg, 9.6 apg, 6.6 rpg, 5.3 spg).
The Warriors are averaging nearly 85 points a game in the playoffs.
"They have pretty much everyone back and a couple of new girls that can shoot," Sketoe said. "I think if we do what we do and not get rattled by the press, it is going to be a good game for us.
"They pick you up full court, and they are going to push it as much as possible on offense. They have one of the top point guards in the state.
Sketoe feels the experience the Tigers gained last season will be a boost this time around.
"We have more growth and experience," Sketoe said. "Last year, it was the first time in that situation for some of them.
"Now they know what it is about, and it is going to help a lot."
Led by senior Nicholls State signee Breonna Brister, the Tigers have scored 70 or more points 20 times this season. But Sketoe has been cautioning the Tigers on their shot selection.
"I have five girls that can score," Sketoe said. "Someone told me the other that we are scary, if you stop two of ours, the other three will light you up.
"I thought that was a compliment to our team. Sometimes we get in a hurry, and we might take some shots that we can wait a little bit on. We know how quick they (Amite) are, so we know we have to stop them in transition."
In the other 2A semifinal, No. 1 Doyle (26-4), the defending state championship, will take on No. 5 Avoyelles Public Charter (26-6) at 5 p.m.