As one team celebrated another quietly walked off with questions to be answered and time running out.
Nicholls State won its seventh consecutive game to claim a share of the Southland Conference title Thursday night doing what champions do, coming up big when needed.
McNeese State did what it has done all year, play an exciting half only to follow that with a disastrous one.
The result, an 80-67 victory for the Colonels, who played their regular-season finale. They will wait to see if Sam Houston State joins them with 14-2 league records. Nicholls (17-6, 14-2 SLC) will be seeded no lower than second in the tournament.
For McNeese, its season will be on the line Saturday, just like it was a year ago, when it finishes with Lamar. The Cowboys (10-12, 4-9) can make the SLC Tournament with a victory or a loss by either Central Arkansas or Houston Baptist.
"The math is that if we beat Lamar we are definitely in," said McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer. "The world is not ending."
In fact, with a win and the Cowboys will finish ahead of Lamar, but a loss and they will have to get help from others.
"You don't want to leave it up to somebody else," Schroyer said. "You want to take care of business yourself."
McNeese had that chance last night but could not continue its first-half success.
The Cowboys shot 32 percent after the break, most of the makes coming after the game had been decided. Nicholls, which outscored McNeese 46-30 after the break, used its physicality to break down the Cowboys.
"They are a better team than us right now," Schroyer said. "You don't win 14 games if you are not a good team. I think our troubles was more about them than anything else."
Guards Garvin Najee (20 points) and Ty Gordon (19) combine to score 39 points to lead the Colonels. Gordon, an SLC Player of the Year candidate, had a bad shooting night but still made plays when he had to.
"Their guards are big-time players and they made big shots," Schroyer said.
McNeese entered the game having won three of its last four to get back in the postseason picture.
The Cowboys, behind Harwin Francois and Carlos Rosario, led 35-26 with just over 5 minutes left in the opening half. But the Colonels went on a run to cut the lead to 37-34 at the break and then used an 11-2 spurt early in the second half to take control.
McNeese never recovered.
"I think we tried to do too much," Schroyer said. "Our hearts are in the right places but we have to let the game come to us."
Rosario led McNeese with 15 points before fouling out. Francois finished with 14.