Matt Nicholas heads into today’s final round of the Louisiana Mid-Am championship golf tournament at L’Auberge’s Contraband Bayou, one shot out of the lead.
He posted a 2-under-par 69 in Friday’s opening round and that coupled with his 67 on Saturday, leaving him at 136, one shot behind leader Andrew Noto of Metairie, who was at 135 with rounds of 67 and 68.
Noto shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday. He birdied five of the first seven holes.
First-round leader and fourtime champion Patrick Christovich of New Orleans was tied with Nicholas for second place after posting an even-par 71 on Saturday, following a 65 the day before.
All three are in today’s final-round pairing.
Nicholas, who won the tournament in 2009, shot nines of 34-35 on Friday with three birdies and one bogey.
One other local, Thad Gaspard, was in the top 10 with a 140 on a pair of 70s.
Channing Kile was tied for 11th with 70-71—141 while 2018 champion Hank Shaheen rebounded with a 69, the day’s second-best score, for a 142 and a tie for 15th place.
Zak Barton also went in 2-under 69 and was at 143 (74 first-round score) while Robby Going backed up a 1-over 72 with another and was in 23rd place at 144.
Rounding out the area scoring were Derek Hamilton (72-74), Clint Stewart (76-70) and Billy Gabbert (70-76) in a tie for 26th at 146, Joey Dressler (76-72) and Blake DeReese (71-77) in a tie for 37th at 148 and Billy Dressler in 57th place with 152.
Missing the cut were Doug Quienalty, Zack Vincent, Mitch Eubanks and Samuel Hagan.
The tournament concludes today.