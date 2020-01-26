New Iberia took advantage of a rare Grand Lake lapse to go on a big third quarter scoring run en route to a 59-55 non-district win at the Warrior Classic at Hamilton Christian.
The Yellow Jackets (17-3) seized control of the game with a 13-0 run in the third quarter. The loss was the first of the year for Grand Lake, which opened the season with 20 straight wins. The Hornets were the last undefeated boys team in the state.
After taking a 36-31 lead early in the third quarter on a basket by Luke Thomas, the Hornets fell into a rut on both sides of the floor while the Jackets got hot from three-point range to score 13 straight points to take the lead for good at 44-36. Nine of the 13 came on 3-pointers by Jaquan Latula and Aaron Mandeville.
Hornets head coach Mark Caldwell said consistency is a must when playing other good teams.
“We played very hard, I told them before the game that we would not only have to play good to match their intensity, but play hard,” he said.
“I thought we played really well in the first half then had a really bad three or four minute stretch in the third quarter. When you play great teams and take three or four minutes off, there goes the game. That’s what happened. But, I’m proud. They battled hard against a well-coached, disciplined and good team.”
Caldwell said New Iberia’s defense made things hard on the Hornets.
“We worked on limiting dribbles and we did that well in the first half,” he said. “Then we started dribbling in that bad spell. I told them during the week that passing would win us this game, not dribbling, because they are great on defense and physical.”
Prior to the big New Iberia run, the game was nip-and-tuck most of the way, with the lead changing hands 10 times and New Iberia leading by just one point at the end of the first and second quarters.
Grand Lake started the second half with a 9-3 burst to take its biggest lead of the game at 36-31 on a baseline drive and basket by Thomas. The Hornets pulled within three points in the final minute on a free throw by Kael Delcambre, but New Iberia sealed the game on a pair of free throws by Jaterrius Fusilier with 13 seconds left.
Latula led the Jackets with 25 points, including six 3-pointers. Mandeville added 12.
Delcambre led Grand Lake with 20 points. Luke McCardle added 14.