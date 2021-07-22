After helping Barbe win the Class 5A state championship with a shutout win in the state championship game, Barbe twoway star Gavin Guidry has been focusing on play in the field on the summer circuit.
Last week Guidry turned heads with an inside-the-park home run at Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, at a Perfect Game national showcase. This week he is participating in the New Balance Future Stars Series national combine. Next month he is slated to go to California to compete in the Area Code games.
Guidry is trying to limit wear and tear on his arm. Last season he went a perfect 6-0 on the mound with a 0.92 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 531/3 innings. He was the winning pitcher in both games at the state tournament. He hit .358 with 30 RBI and 16 steals, playing shortstop when not pitching.
“I’m kind of taking a break with my arm, giving it a rest and trying to stay healthy for next season,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing, I want to make sure I am available.”
Guidry said he likes the way he is playing at shortstop and hitting at the plate.
“I pitched an inning (last week) with a strikeout and two fly balls,” he said. “I hit the ball well, ran well and played good defense. I had a good week. It was fun playing in a big league stadium for the first time, it made for a fun couple of days.”
Guidry said he likes being able to compete with the best players in the country.
“It is a cool opportunity, you get to compete in a different environment than you do playing in high school and you get to represent Louisiana and show what is going on down here,” he said. “I’ve been swinging really well, my approach has been there.
“I feel like I am getting faster and my defense has always been there, it has been very good. I feel like I can affect the game every day, not just by pitching.”
En route to Tampa, Guidry, a LSU commitment, stopped in Baton Rouge to meet new Tigers head coach Jay Johnson.
“I loved him, I think he is going to be a really good fit,” Guidry said. “He is a guy you are going to like playing for.”
Guidry said he wants to add to the Barbe trophy case before he graduates.
“I want to win backto-back national championships, and to win state obviously,” he said. “My goal was always to win one national title and we have that, so I want to get consecutive titles.”
Guidry sits atop the state rankings for the Class of 2022 but keeps his focus on getting better every day.
“I never pay much attention to rankings and all that stuff,” he said. “You are only as good as you are that day.”